American Journalist Accuses 'South Park' Of Cultural Damage, Netizens Furious

Hollywood News

American journalist Dana Schwartz has started a controversy online after she blamed the animated series South Park of doing cultural damage to society.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
American journalist

American journalist Dana Schwartz has started a controversy online after she blamed the animated series South Park of cultural damage. Dana in a series of tweets attacked the makers of the show and also said that she doesn't blame them for the damage as much as she does the young boys for internalising it into their personalities. Netizens, however, were not willing to take her comments lightly and criticised the writer for being ignorant. 

Dana Schwartz criticised

People on social media are fuming over Dana's rant and are calling out the She-Hulk writer for not understanding the humour. Some also pointed out that the character Cartman is fiction and his behaviour was inappropriate but in the context of the show it was great because it pushed all the boundaries as a comedy series. People also pointed out that sane people would never think to behave like him.

Read: 'South Park' Characters That Every Fan Of The Show Must Know About

Read:  South Park Takes Shot At Disney+ And Other Streaming Services In Its Penultimate Episode

Read: South Park Mocks China After NBA Apology For Hong Kong Support Tweet

South Park is an American animated show that became an instant hit on Comedy Central. The show was created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone and was developed by Brian Graden. The series revolved around four boys and became infamous for its dark and surreal humour that satirised across a wide range of topics. 

Read: US Worker Gets Over 200 Calls After 'South Park' Episode Displays Fake Ad With Phone No.

 

 

