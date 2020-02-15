American Journalist Accuses 'South Park' Of Cultural Damage, Netizens Furious

American journalist Dana Schwartz has started a controversy online after she blamed the animated series South Park of cultural damage. Dana in a series of tweets attacked the makers of the show and also said that she doesn't blame them for the damage as much as she does the young boys for internalising it into their personalities. Netizens, however, were not willing to take her comments lightly and criticised the writer for being ignorant.

Dana Schwartz criticised

People on social media are fuming over Dana's rant and are calling out the She-Hulk writer for not understanding the humour. Some also pointed out that the character Cartman is fiction and his behaviour was inappropriate but in the context of the show it was great because it pushed all the boundaries as a comedy series. People also pointed out that sane people would never think to behave like him.

In retrospect, it seems impossible to overstate the cultural damage done by SOUTH PARK, the show that portrayed earnestness as the only sin and taught that mockery is the ultimate inoculation against all criticism — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) February 13, 2020

Smugness is not the same as intelligence; provocation isn’t the same as bravery. The lesser of two evils aren’t the same. — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) February 13, 2020

It seems lie South Park has been trying to reckon with this—I admit I haven't been watching the show in recent seasons, but I'm fascinated to see this: https://t.co/xjdhGE514y — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) February 13, 2020

To be clear, I don't blame the show itself as much as I do the generation of boys who internalized it into their personalities. Which maybe isn't the show's fault! — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) February 13, 2020

I think of this Reddit comment on South Park enough that I have it saved pic.twitter.com/Vh9BWw1NZH — Aaron Farber (@_aaronbnb) February 13, 2020

We're living among a generation of trolls who don't realize Cartman is supposed to be a joke, not the hero. — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) February 13, 2020

The Flintstones played a big role too. Make a joke out of ecologically sustainable cars and left us unprepared for climate change. — Don Hughes (@getfiscal) February 13, 2020

South Park is an American animated show that became an instant hit on Comedy Central. The show was created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone and was developed by Brian Graden. The series revolved around four boys and became infamous for its dark and surreal humour that satirised across a wide range of topics.

