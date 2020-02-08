'South Park' Characters That Every Fan Of The Show Must Know About

South Park is one of the most hilarious TV shows in America. It is a situational comedy show which frequently features the use of profanity and dark and surreal humour to cover a wide range of topics. It is one of the most celebrated shows by the audience. Here's everything you need to know about your favourite South Park characters:

Everything you need to know about fan-favourite South Park characters

Eric Cartman

Eric Theodore Cartman often called as just Cartman, is one of the four main characters of the show South Park. He is often rightly described by critics and fans are rude, racist and anti-Semitic. In the show, he is depicted as one of the worst human beings on the planet, and nobody seems to like him. In the show, which itself is offensive at times, Cartman is also seen making offensive remarks, which are not met by defensiveness but rather by laughs. He is extremely psychopathic, sociopathic and manipulative.

Randy Marsh

Being a geologist by the day, and in his own time, he can be seen as a guitar player, TV chef, Obama supporter, medical marijuana advocate, the pop singer Lorde, weed farmer, mall security guard on Black Friday, little league baseball brawler, and an online porn addict. He is generally portrayed as an absent-minded man, and only after a few seasons the reason behind this was shown — and it is that he is unhappy with his marriage.

Stan Marsh

Stan Marsh is one of the main characters of this dark sitcom. He is not as morally bankrupt as his other friends and has a sense of humour which is far subtler. He is not as innocent as he looks though, as he has a brief criminal history which includes breaking and entering, and eco-terrorism. He has also indulged in illegal downloading, arson, hit and run, attempted murder, murder, and others, which are hilariously portrayed in the show.

