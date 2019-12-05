South Park Takes Shot At Disney+ And Other Streaming Services In Its Penultimate Episode

Matt Stone and Trey Parker's characters have taken South Park in an ultra meta direction on Wednesday in an episode that created buzz on both streaming services and the cable company. The episode tilted as the Basic Cable is the penultimate of the Season 23 that revolves around the fans favourite character Scott Malkinson, a boy who is often mocked by Cartman mispronunciation and diabetes. But this episode was Scott's own single-episode show.

South Park's new episode 'Basic Cable':

In this episode, it is seen that a new girl moves to the town and Scott instantly infatuated by her because she also has diabetes. It is also seen that the new girl is a huge fan of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian and wants to watch next episode of the series with Scott. The problem here is that Scott's father works for a cable company and is quite bitter towards streaming services as that has made him face loses in his business and so loses he refuses his son for purchasing any of them, no matter how much his son begs him too.

Also Read | South Park Mocks China After NBA Apology For Hong Kong Support Tweet

Further in the episode, Scott's father tells him that this streaming company makes shows that lack ideas and they often have to make shows within shows to keep going. The episode goes hard on the cable company and the long hours of time given for appointments and disrespectful installers. At the end of the episode, it has the best highlight where there is a commercial to call Try Parker in order to buy the streaming rights to the Scott Malkinson Show. The number on the screen is an actual working Fairplay, Colorado number.

Also Read | Lady Gaga Reveals How Her Path To Self-discovery Was Led Through Makeup

When fans tried calling the number, they will hear a recording of Parker giving multiple options to faux shows that have been created within this season. Parker is seen selling them for hundreds of millions of dollars, a joke on the fact that HBO Max just received the rights to stream South Park from Hulu in a deal worth $500 million as per the reports.

Also Read | Anna Faris Is Thankful As She Escapes Deathly Carbon Monoxide Poisoning On Thanksgiving

Also Read | Black Widow Teaser Trailer Breakdown | Details That One Might Have Missed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.