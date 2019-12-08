US Worker Gets Over 200 Calls After 'South Park' Episode Displays Fake Ad With Phone No.

A Colorado resident has been receiving a barrage of phone calls after people misread a fake phone number advertised in an American animated sitcom. During the penultimate episode of the latest season of South Park, created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, it displayed a fake advertisement with a phone number inviting online streaming platforms to call if they were interested in investing in suggested shows.

Funny voice message

The advertisement was nothing but an extension of a running joke throughout the series and the fake number gave an automated reply with a funny voice message from the creators. But the advertisement turned problematic for a Colorado resident when people misread the number and dialled an actual number similar to the fake one. One person tweeted a Facebook post, written by her family friend who was receiving the phone calls and tagged South Park official Twitter account.

“So apparently the episode of South Park that aired on my birthday had Baby Yoda. BUT it also listed a phone number very similar to my WORK number for people to call,” wrote the user. She said that tons of people misdialled the number, calling her instead. The person received over 200 phone calls in two days with people leaving random messages.

“We just figured out the connection today when one of the guys that called actually engaged in conversation instead of giggling like a teenage girl and hanging up. Now I feel like I need to watch this episode,” she further wrote in her Facebook post.

“The ACTUAL number to call is 719-838-4002 for anyone interested in listening to the episode's Easter egg. Please don't call me at work,” she added.

@SouthPark apparently this is happening to a family friend 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HLN0OjdJUg — brittny✌️ (@brittnyyy_) December 7, 2019



