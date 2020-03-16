Amitabh Bachchan's Marathi Film 'Ab Anni Cd' To Be Re-released Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan's Marathi film had Ab Anni Cd hit the theatres last week. In this film, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen alongside veteran actor Vikram Gokhale. The film Ab Anni Cd revolves around two playschool friends. played by Mr. Bachchan and Mr. Gokhale, who meet almost after 70 years for a birthday party. This film saw very low attendance due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The film has now been taken off the screens and will be re-released after situation calms down. Recently, the makers of the film released a statement saying that Amitabh Bachchan's Marathi film will be re-released.

Read Also|Amitabh Bachchan Missing From 'AB Aani CD' Trailer Which Is All About Him

Amitabh Bachchan's Marathi film 'Ab Anni Cd' taken off, to be re-released

Amitabh Bachchan's Marathi film Ab Anni Cd was running in several regions of the country but was seeing low attendance and cancelled shows due to COVID-19 pandemic. The film was released in the regions of Delhi, Kerala and Maharashtra but was removed after shutdown as the cinema halls were closed in the regions.

Read Also|Amitabh Bachchan's Throwback Photo With Baby Kareena Kapoor Khan Will Melt Your Heart

Amitabh Bachchan's Marathi film Ab Anni Cd makers release a statement where they expressed that they are making a conscious decision of moving the release date of the film forward. They added that the concentration on the safety of the audience is their priority. The makers also added that they had received a very overwhelming response from the audience so far. It also added that fans are supportive of the film. The statement also read that they hope all the fans are safe and are taking precautions until the time is right and all the things are in control.

Read Also|Amitabh Bachchan's THIS Generous Gesture For A Small-budget Marathi Film Wins Hearts

They also asked their fans to be helpful and make a collaborative effort to keep everyone safe and prevent Coronavirus from spreading. They also hoped that the fans take things seriously so it can be eliminated. Ab Anni Cd is directed by Milind Lele. Amitabh Bachchan's Marathi film Ab Anni Cd has not got a new release date yet.

Read Also|Amitabh Bachchan's 'AB Aani CD' Trailer Launch: Shreyas Talpade, Amruta Khanvilkar Attend!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.