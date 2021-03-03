'Ammonite' starring Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan to get a digital release in UK on March 26

The film Ammonite is set to release in UK on March 26. The film will be released on digital platforms throughout the United Kingdom by Lionsgate. Filmmaker Francis Lee has written and directed the film, which is loosely based on the life of British palaeontologist Mary Anning. He had previously directed God's Own Country. The announcement was made on Ammonite's Twitter account. The film stars Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan in lead roles.

Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan star in Francis Lee's (@strawhousefilms) poetic love story #Ammonite. Available for premium rental at home on all digital platforms from March 26 in the UK. pic.twitter.com/CFtVpRg0Xt — Ammonite (@AmmoniteMovie) March 1, 2021

About 'Ammonite'

Ammonite deals with the speculative romantic relationship between Anning and Charlotte Murchison. The film follows fossil hunter Mary Anning (Winslet) and housewife Charlotte Murchison (Ronan), who are sent to convalesce by the sea establish an intense romantic relationship set in England in the early 1840s. The film also features James McArdle who plays Ronan's husband along with Fiona Shaw, who is portraying Elizabeth Philpot, a fellow fossil-collector. This film is produced by Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, and Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly, and the production companies involved are, BBC Films, British Film Institute, See-Saw Films (owned by Canning& Sherman). In the United Kingdom, it is distributed by Lionsgate. The music is given by Emmy Award-winning composer and pianist, Dustin O'Halloran and german composer and pianist Volker Bertelmann who performs and records under Hauschka. The film was primarily shot in the United Kingdom.

Mary died of breast cancer at the age of 47 in the year 1847. She was neither married nor had any children of her own. While Mary had a close friend and confidante in Charlotte Murchison in real life as well, unlike in the film, there was no romantic relationship between them.

