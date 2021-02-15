Kate Winslet On 'awkward' Love-making Scenes; Says Intimacy Coordinators Could've Helped

In a live edition of the How I Found My Voice podcast, Kate Winslet opened up about how having intimacy coordinators could have helped the actor while shooting ‘awkward’ sex scenes on a few of her past films. The actor said that she could have ‘done with that friend’ on the set. Having intimacy coordinators during sex scenes in the film is now a common practice. The Revolutionary actor also revealed that she helped out her co-actor Angourie Rice with a scene she had to shoot.

Kate Winslet helped out co-actor Angourie Rice with a scene

Also read: Guy Pearce To Star Opposite Kate Winslet In HBO Miniseries 'Mare Of Easttown'

Speaking to the host, Samira Ahmed, Kate told that she would have felt more comfortable shooting sex scenes if the productions hired intimacy coordinators to work with actors. The Titanic actor said, “Just having a friend to say, ‘Can you ask him just to not put his hands there?’ So, it’s not you having to say, which can be pretty awkward”. When filming for Kate Winslet's latest HBO show Mare Of Easttown, she took on the role of an intimacy coordinator.

Also read: Guy Pearce To Star Opposite Kate Winslet In HBO Miniseries 'Mare Of Easttown'

During the shoot, she said that helped out her 20-year-old co-actor during her scene. She explained that since there were no clothes that come off, the productions didn’t consider bringing in an intimacy coordinator. The actor then understood that Angourice was nervous and she said to her, “I’m going to be around for this, I’m going to stay. I won’t leave the set”. Kate said that Angourice further thanked her for her gesture.

Kate continued that she sat in the boot of a car to help out with the scene. She believed that being present during such scenes would make her co-actors ‘feel better’ and to ‘have that one person who would be able to put their hand up’ and say, “Actually we need to cut now, is everyone feeling OK?”. Kate added that sometimes even directors don’t feel comfortable communicating about intimate scenes (even if it’s just kissing) with the actors.

Also read: Kate Winslet Opens Up About Her Career Post 'Titanic' And Why She Thought It Was A 'fluke'

According to Digital Spy, in Kate Winslet's movie Ammonite, the actor had previously revealed that she took charge of the sex scene between herself and her co-actor Saoirse Ronan. She had said that women know what other women want and that she and her co-actor could ‘unite in their feelings’ about their characters. The actor had concluded that it was a ‘joyful’ experience for her.

Image Source: Kate Winslet's Instagram

Also read: Kate Winslet's Father Gets '1st Dose' Of COVID-19 Vaccine; Says 'It's A Huge Relief'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.