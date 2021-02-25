Kate Winslet Shares 'Avatar 2' Underwater Filming Experience, Says 'I Thought I'd Died'

Avatar fans have been desperately waiting for a sequel of the science-fiction film to release ever since the creators have announced its productions. Moreover, the anticipation about Avatar 2 rose when the Titanic star Kate Winslet was roped in. Now, in a recent interview, the actor candidly spoke about her experience while shooting the film.

Kate Winslet will appear in a never-seen-before look in Avatar 2 and the star has already shot a seven-minute underwater sequence, according to Observer Magazine. This underwater sequence has generated quite a buzz amongst Kate’s fans. Addressing the same, the actor told that initially, she got ‘scared’. Calling it a ‘wonderful’ scene, Kate opined that her mind completed ‘drifted’ off while filming the scene.

The Revolutionary Road actor stated that one cannot think about anything underwater. According to her, all that one can do is to prepare lists in your head, while looking at the bubbles underneath. She revealed that the first words that came out of her when she reached the surface were, ‘am I dead?’. The actor thought she died inside.

During the same interaction, Kate also explained where she learned underwater diving from. She added that her real-life husband Ned Rocknroll helped her to learn freediving. The actor feels that one needs someone to be there for them while shooting. This role was essayed by her husband himself as he trained the actor and while doing so he also became quite good a breath-holding. She further explained that her husband blacked out once while concluding her statement.

The makers of Avatar 2 are constantly raising fans' expectations by sharing updates about the film online with fans. In a previous tweet, the makers explained that “In the Avatar sequel, you won’t just return to Pandora – you’ll explore new parts of the world”. Check it out below:

Helmed by James Cameron, Avatar 2 is set 13 years after the events of the original film, wherein Jake Sully and Neytiri have built a family of their own. However, they are forced to leave their home and explore unknown parts of Pandora when an old threat returns. Avatar 2 will hit the cinemas in December 2022.

