Kate Winslet Recalls 'straight Up Cruel' Criticism On Her Weight By Tabloids Post Titanic

Kate Winslet received critical acclaim and awards buzz for her performance in the romantic-drama film Ammonite in 2020 in which she essayed the role of a British paleontologist, Mary Anning. The Academy Award-winning actor went down memory lane to discuss how media cruelly critiqued her weight early in her career when she was a budding star. In a recent interview, Winslet addressed the "straight-up cruel" tabloid coverage she experienced during the time of Titanic's release.

When tabloids criticized Kate Winslet's weight

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Winslet revealed in her 20s people would talk about her weight a lot and she was asked to comment on her physical self. She revealed that when she used to defend herself, the media started to label her “ballsy” and “outspoken”. Winslet recently came across articles written about her when she was 19. She said it was almost laughable how “shocking”, “critical” and “straight-up cruel” tabloid journalists were to her. Winslet said she was still figuring out who she was and the tabloids would comment on her size, estimate her weight and they would print the “supposed diet” she was on. The actor described it as "critical" and "horrible" to read.

Regardless of what she felt today, the star admitted such commentary was tough to bear. She said it was damaging her confidence. She reminisced the time when she did not want to go to Hollywood because she thought if this was what the media talked about her in England, then she could not imagine what would happen in Hollywood. She added it tampered with her evolving impression of “what was beautiful” and she felt very much on her own for a simple reason that nothing could really prepare anyone for that. Winslet revealed that when she gave birth to her daughter Mia at just 25, her thoughts about body image ‘evaporated’. She talked about the period in history when tennis players suddenly became vocal and more muscular and said the same thing happened with the acting world. She added partly because women emerged from the spectacular #MeToo period and also because women felt an inherent sense of connection with each other. She ended by saying they were less afraid to say what they thought now.

Kate Winslet's filmography

Kate Winslet made her film debut in 1994 in the New Zealand film Heavenly Creatures. Soon after that, she starred in the period drama film Sense and Sensibility in 1994 for which she received her first BAFTA Award and Screen Actors Guild Award and also earned her first Academy Award nomination. At the age of 22, Winslet rose to global fame for her leading role in the epic romance Titanic in 1997 for which she earned her second Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role and became the fourth-youngest nominee in the category at the time. Winslet won her first Academy Award for best actress for the role of a Nazi camp guard in the film The Reader in 2008 and also won the BAFTA Award for the same. Winslet’s other most acclaimed and highest-grossing films include Hamlet, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Holiday, Divergent, and many more.

