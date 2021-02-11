Amy Grant Says That She "feels Great" Eight Months After Her Successful Open-heart Surgery

It has been eight months since Amy Grant's heart surgery, an episode of her life which had the fans of the musician worried for her. But now, all those months later, perhaps in order to put the minds and hearts of her well-wishers and fans at peace, Amy Grant, during her most recent appearance on the Robin Roberts-led Good Morning America, shared that she is feeling fantastic now and is incredibly optimistic about the year 2021. After dwelling into life after Amy Grant's open-heart surgery, the musician, as per a report on People magazine, even said that one must learn to take care of themselves and must keep their cardiovascular health in check.

Shortly after the aforementioned pieces of news made it to public platforms, a video that sees her performing to her hit song "Every Heartbeat" was released by Good Morning America through their Twitter handle. The performance in question was presumably put together and executed in order to simultaneously celebrate the success of Amy Grant's open heart surgery and to raise awareness amongst women about the same. The tweet can be found on Good Morning America's official Twitter handle.

Also Read: Blackpink's Rose Celebrates Her 25th Birthday, Fans Trend #AllourloveRoseDay On Twitter

About Amy Grant's surgery:

In the early months of the year 2020, just before the world went into a state of lockdown owing to the still on-going coronavirus pandemic, the 60-year-old musician revealed that she has been diagnosed with a relatively rare heart condition known as partial anomalous pulmonary venous return. As per a report on USA Today, Grant was unaware of the potentially fatal condition until her own doctor suggested a heart check-up when she visited him along with her husband, Vince Gill. Four months later, it was reported that in order to correct her condition, which was said to be a birth defect, she under-went the aforementioned open-heart surgery.

Also Read: Jay-Z, Foo Fighters And The Go-Go's Nominated For Rock Hall

What is Amy Grant up to now?

Not much is known about any of the projects that Amy Grant might be working on at the moment. If her Instagram account is to go by, she has been spending a lot of time on her farm. More details regarding the same will be revealed as and when Amy Grant shares them.

Also Read: Who Is Britney Spears' Assistant? Pop Star's Assistant Talks About Her In Hulu Documentary

Also Read: Avril Lavigne's Dating Rumours With American Musician Mod Sun Confirmed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.