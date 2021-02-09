Avril Lavigne's Dating Rumours With American Musician Mod Sun Confirmed

After the release of Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun’s latest ‘Flames’ in January 2021, their dating rumours began spreading like fire all over the internet. A recent revelation proved that the duo has been secretly dating and enjoying each other’s company. Read ahead to know what made the netizens doubt Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun’s secret relationship.

Avril & Mod Sun dating

According to the reports by Businessworld, a source confirmed that Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun were dating each other. The duo recently collaborated for a song called Flames and later dropped a hint of their relationship when they were spotted together leaving a steakhouse last Thursday.

One of the paps spotted a tattoo on Mod Sun’s neck that made it quite clear that they both had taken their relationship to the next level. The tattoo consisted of the name Avril with the letter A written with a red anarchy symbol. As per the source, the tattoo was pretty recent and absolutely real. Many of their close sources did not actually confirm their dating but stated that they both were enjoying each other’s company.

Mod Sun was earlier in a relationship with Bella Thorne and Tana Mongeau. He even got married to Bella Thorne and later got divorced after 15 months of their wedding. Avril Lavigne was previously married to musician Deryck Whibley and later split after 3 years. She even shared a statement during the time they split and stated how she was grateful for their time together and she was also blessed for their remaining friendship. Later on, after dating Brody Jenner for two years, she married Chad Kroeger and separated after two years. She announced her separation with him and said that with heavy hearts they announced their separation and mentioned how they had created many unforgettable moments during their marriage and through music. She further mentioned how they will still be the best of friends and will care deeply for each other. Avril Lavigne recently dated Phillip Sarofim for a year and then got separated in November 2019.

Avril Lavigne’s songs

Some of the most popular Avril Lavigne’s songs include Airplanes, Ironic, Listen, Love is a Battlefield, Bad Reputation, Basket Case, We Are Family, The Scientist, Tik Tok, Smells Like Teen Spirit and many more.

