Who Is Britney Spears' Assistant? Pop Star's Assistant Talks About Her In Hulu Documentary

Britney Spears has conquered the world of pop music. The 39-year-old American singer and actor is popularly referred to as the Princess of pop and has delivered many massive hits over the years. However, recently the star has made headlines for reasons other than her music. Fans on Twitter have been talking about the brand new Hulu documentary Framing of Britney Spears, which gave them a peek into the glamourous yet difficult life of the superstar. Find out who is Britney Spears’ assistant.

Who is Britney Spears' assistant?

The Hulu documentary reveals a lot about the star’s life. Many of the singer's fans were introduced to Britney Spears’ assistant, Felicia Culotta for the first time. Culotta was Britney's former assistant and one of the people who has known her the longest. In the documentary, Culotta shares more about the small Louisiana town where Britney grew up.

Before taking up a job as Britney’s assistant, Culotta was an old friend of the Spears family. She had known Spears long before her days of fame. Culotta stated, "I've known [Britney] since she was five and by then, we all knew her talent was just extraordinary". Culotta describes that she had just finished a job as a nanny in New York when Britney's career started to take off. Britney's mother, Lynne Spears, asked Culotta to be a "chaperone" to the young singer, who had just gotten a record deal. She stepped into this role as Lynne could not be present all the time, as she had to be there for her younger daughter, Jamie Lynn, who was still in elementary school.

Culotta reveals that over time, Culotta's role on Britney's team became harder to define and eventually, her title was changed to 'Assistant'. She notes that, as she was neither a chaperone to an adult, nor a family member, nor a creative partner. Felicia Culotta left Britney Spears team in 2007, just before Britney's well-documented struggles in the public eye. According to Today, while leaving Spears team Culotta stated to some news channels that she was crushed to see the way Britney’s life was unfolding. The report states that over time Culotta realized that although she cared for Britney Spears she could not love her enough for the both of them. She reportedly also stated that she could not convince Spears in any way to love herself.

