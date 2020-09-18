Amy Locane From 'Melrose Place' Re-sentenced To 8 Years In Prison For 2010 Crash

Melrose Place actor Amy Locane has been sentenced for the fourth time for a drunk-driving crash that killed a woman in 2010. This time, Amy Locane was resentenced to 8 years in prison by Somerset County Superior Court Judge Angela Borkowski. According to a report by USA Today, Locane has been sentenced to eight years for second-degree vehicular homicide and 18 months for fourth-degree assault by auto. Both sentences will be served concurrently and she will only be eligible for parole after serving six years, nine months and 22 days in prison.

Melrose Place actor Amy Locane sentenced to 8 years in prison for 2010 car crash

On June 27, 2010, New York attorney Fred Seeman was driving with his 60-year-old wife Helene Seeman at 9 PM. The couple was turning into their driveway when Amy Locane struck their car while driving over the speed limit. The crash ended up killing the 60-year-old woman and the Melrose Place actor was then convicted for Murder under the influence of alcohol.

Amy Locane was originally sentenced to three years in state prison on the charges of vehicular homicide and assault by auto. However, the sentence was appealed by the prosecution due to its leniency. The original judge who presided the sentencing and trial, Judge Robert Reed, refused to change the sentence during the first resentencing. Superior Court Judge Kevin Shanahan presided over the second resentencing in February of 2019. This time the Melrose Place actor was sentenced to five years in State prison.

Amy Locane served around two years in prison from 2013 to June of 2015. Due to her previous time spent in prison, Amy is eligible for parole in six years. This is because she was sentenced under the No Early Release Act.

For her fourth sentencing, Amy Locane was represented by her boyfriend James Wronko. Wronko asked Judge Borkowski to sentence Amy Locane to two years in prison as she had already served a prior sentence. He also asked the Judge to consider the 10-year gap between the accident and present day. However, the Judge still considered Amy Locane to be a risk to society and believed that she could still re-offend.

