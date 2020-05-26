'Dynasty' Cast's Net Worth Proves That They're Just As Wealthy As The Reel 'Carringtons'

Dynasty is a 2017 Netflix drama series that was spread over 3 seasons. The series is very popular among the fans and is highly rated on IMDb. The series is a modernized reboot of a prime time show that revolved around America’s wealthiest families.

The cast of the show included big stars like Elizabeth Gillies, Nathalie Kelley, Adam Huber and among others. Read on to know the net worth of the cast of the series.

The combined net worth of cast of Dynasty

Elizabeth Egan Gillies

Elizabeth is an American actor and singer who played a prominent role in the series. She was seen in various movies like Big Time Rush, Victorious, and many more. Her net worth according to media portal is $3 million dollars which is approximately Rs. 22 crores.

Grant Alan Show

Grant Show is an American actor who is known for his role in Melrose Place as Jack Hanson. He has done many television shows like Accidentally on Purpose, Criminal Minds and many more. According to a media portal, his net worth is approximately $1 million to $5 million dollars.

Robert Christopher Riley

Robert Christopher Riley is an American film, television and stage actor of Trinidadian and Bajan descent. Riley was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. His net worth according to media portal is $1 million - $5 million dollars which is between Rs 7 crores to Rs 37 crores. He has worked in movies like Walk Away From Love and The Perfect Match.

Rafael de la Fuente

Rafael de la Fuente is a Venezuelan actor and singer who was seen in a pivotal role in Dynasty. He is one of the successful television actors. According to the media portal, his net worth is $64 million dollars which is approximately Rs 480 crores. He is seen in movies like Empire, When We Rise and many more.

Alan Dale

Alan Dale is a New Zealand actor who was seen in a pivotal role in the series. He has worked in movies like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo and many other movies. His net worth according to media portal is $8 million dollars which is Rs 60 crores.

Sam Lewis Underwood

Sam Lewis Underwood is an English actor who was born in Woking, Surrey. He is seen in shows like Dexter, Homeland and many others. His net worth according to media portal is $5 million dollars which is 37 crores approximately.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

Image Credit: Dynasty page Facebook

