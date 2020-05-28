Amy Schumer Announces The Release Of Her Docuseries 'Expecting Amy'

Hollywood actor Amy Schumer announced the release of her docuseries titled Expecting Amy. In a teaser shared by the actor, she can be seen talking about an array of topics including her husband Chris Fischer, her stand-up comedy career and even the news of her pregnancy. Amy Schumer’s docuseries Expecting Amy is an HBO Max project which is dated to release on July 9, 2020. It has been revealed in the video that Amy Schumer's docuseries will be a three-part Max Original documentary.

Amy Schumer’s docuseries 'Expecting Amy'

The video kicks off with a young Amy Schumer narrating a knock-knock joke on the stage. From there, the video talks about her 42 cities 60 shows tour for stand-up comedy. The video traces Amy Schumer’s journey as a stand-up comedian and touches upon some of the most important aspects of her personal life.

In the video, she is seen saying that her now-husband Chris Fischer takes care of her. The teaser for Amy Schumer’s docuseries also features a small video from her 2018 wedding where she cracks a joke in her vows. She can be heard saying, ‘I'm so happy for you, that you found me,’ with tears filled in her eyes. Expecting Amy also traces the couple’s journey throughout the cross country tour and how challenging the experience has been for them both.

In one part of the video, Amy Schumer is heard telling Chris Fischer that she wants him to do her act. Chris Fischer even agrees to her request. Towards the end of the video, Amy Schumer breaks down in tears as she talks about her pregnancy. With a tear-stained face, Amy Schumer tells the camera that she found out she was pregnant two days back and she just cannot help, but let the tears of joy flow as she says that she is excited.

Amy Schumer’s docuseries Expecting Amy will be filled with defining moments in the life of the comedian. While posting about the docuseries on her Instagram account, Amy Schumer wrote, ‘So proud & excited to announce the release of my new docuseries w/ the talented Alexander Hammer @go.for.hammer on @hbomax Coming 7/9: here’s a first look at #expectingamy! @maxpop’ [sic] Fans of the comedian have stated that they cannot wait to see Amy Schumer’s docuseries. Some have also mentioned that the teaser itself has made them extremely emotional and that they cannot wait to see what the docuseries has in store for them.

