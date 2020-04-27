Amy Schumer Shares Adorable Video Of Her Grooving To A Song, While Her Son Hides His Face

Comedian and Hollywood actor Amy Schumer shared a video of her with her son Gene David Fischer while being homebound. Amy Schumer recently changed the name of her son from Gene Attell Fischer to Gene David Fischer. Check out the adorable video shared by Amy Schumer on her Instagram account amid COVID-19 lockdown.

ALSO READ: Amy Schumer Officially Changes Her Son Gene Attell's Name As It Sounds Like Genital

Amy Schumer in the video can be seen dancing to Chelsea Peretti’s song from her new album. In the video, as Amy Schumer dances her son covers his face with a bowl. Fans of the actor claim that Gene is already embarrassed by his mother. While sharing the video on her social media account Amy Schumer stated that she loved Chelsea’s new album.

Amy Schumer on her Instagram account wrote, ‘Loving @chelsanity new album and Gene loves putting his bowl on his face.’ [sic] Chelsea has replied with many emojis and showered love on little Gene. Fans of the actor too couldn’t stop gushing over the toddler. Check out the fan reactions to the video.

Reactions

ALSO READ: Amy Schumer To Host Quarantine Cooking Show

ALSO READ: Amy Schumer Mocks Kim Kardashian's SKIMS; Kim Responds With A 'LOL'

Amy Schumer has been in the news lately after she named her son. She stated that her son’s name was Gene Attell Fischer but she and her husband Chris Fischer changed it after they realised that they accidentally named their son ‘genital’. Amy Schumer hosts her podcasts titled Amy Schumer Presents 3 Girls, 1 Keith, which is where she made the revelation.

Amy Schumer made the revelation by asking the audiences if they knew that the couple has changed their son’s name. She then said that his name is now Gene David Fischer. Amy Schumer later stated that although the intention behind naming their child Gene Attell was quite nice it did invite some unintentional consequences. According to reports, Amy Schumer also said that she changed her son’s middle name to David as it is also her father’s middle name.

ALSO READ: Kevin Hart Shares A Groovy Dance Video With His Family Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.