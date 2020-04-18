Kevin Hart Shares A Groovy Dance Video With His Family Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Actor Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Hart have been homebound due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Like most celebrities, the couple has taken up fun activities to do at home while being in the COVID-19 lockdown with their family. Kevin Hart’s daughter Heaven joined her parents as they danced to a groovy number. Kevin shared the video on his Instagram account and apologised to the audience in advance for his dance moves. Check out the video.

Kevin Hart's dance video

Kevin Hart’s daughter took the centre stage with her parents on each side. While she moves expertly, her parents try to mimic her moves in the background. In the video, Kevin Hart finally gives up and decides to do his own moves. However, he received a lot of compliments for his moves on social media.

Kevin Hart’s daughter wore a blue coloured printed shirt and a pair of dark leggings. She pulled her hair back with a similar coloured bandana. His wife Eniko Kart wore a maroon coloured bodysuit while Kevin Hart wore a dark coloured t-shirt and a pair of blue coloured three-forth shorts.

While posting the picture on his Instagram account, Kevin Hart stated that his son ditched him and did not join the dance group. He also called the routine ‘old man Quarantine Dance chronicles’. He wrote, ‘More old man Quarantine Dance chronicles....I wanted to do another Michael Jackson dance move....they made me do this one. I apologize in advance #Harts #MySonLeftMeHanging.’ [sic]

Kevin Hart previously shared a video of himself dancing with his wife. In the video, the couple is seen dancing on a Michael Jackson song. In the post, he wrote, ‘#DateNight #Harts .....I’m officially old. She wanted to do one of these new dances....I said hell nooooooo....let’s show these young kids what time it is and hit em with some MJ.’ [sic]

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko have three children together. Kevin Hart’s daughter Heaven Hart, 15, has two brothers Hendrix Hart, 12 and two-year-old Kenzo Kash Hart. The family of five are pretty close to each other and Kevin Harts Instagram is proof. They are often seen spending time with each other and posing for holiday cards together.

