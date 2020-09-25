Amy Winehouse's Unseen Photo Without Her Beehive; Check Out

British singer and songwriter Amy Winehouse, who passed away at the age of 27 in 2011, was popularly known for her beehive hairstyle. Along with her melodious jazz voice, she was also known for her dark winged eyeliner and tattoos. Take a look at Amy Winehouse's unseen photo from her childhood without her beehive. Check out the gorgeous picture.

Amy Winehouse without her beehive

Amy Winehouse's beehive hairstyle was one of the most popular hairstyles during the early 2000s. The beehive added a good 8 inches to her height. An Instagram place called 90's Perspective recently shared a picture of Amy Winehouse which was probably taken from her official Instagram page managed by her team. This rare picture is from 1996, a few years before she got famous for her music.

In the picture, Amy Winehouse looks naturally pretty with her lush rosy cheeks. Amy Winehouse's photo is from her teenage years. Her hair looks naturally long and she did not wear her hair in a beehive for a change. Amy Winehouse is wearing her grey and black pyjamas. Her printed t-shirt had Springbrook written on it in bold. Amy is lying on the bed while posing for the camera and looking right into the camera with a subtle smile. Take a look at Amy Winehouse's unseen photo:

Amy Winehouse's photos

Amy Winehouse's Instagram account is very active. Her team makes sure to keep her memories fresh and show her fans some of her unseen pictures from the past. It was Amy Winehouse's birthday on 14th September and her team shared a few adorable pictures of her during her birthday week. They also shared a video of her singing the birthday song for her friend's birthday when she was just 14.

On her birthday, they shared a picture of hers while she was celebrating one of her birthdays. Amy Winehouse looked extremely happy. They also shared Amy Winehouse's photos while she was getting ready. Amy is applying lipstick in the pictures. She is seen sporting her beehive. Take a look:

