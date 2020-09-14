Amy Winehouse Quiz: Can You Guess Famous Amy Winehouse Songs Just By Their Lyrics?

Amy Winehouse was a very popular British singer and songwriter who passed away when she was only 27 years old. Today fans are celebrating her 37th Birth-Anniversary and recalling all her famous songs and moments from her life. Born in London, Amy influenced the entire world with her music and her personality. To commemorate the singer on her birthday, take the Amy Winehouse quiz about Amy Winehouse's music and her songs and test your knowledge about the singer's music:

Also Read | Lady Gaga once spent a fortune buying Koi from Japan for her mansion in Malibu

Amy Winehouse's Music Quiz - Questions

1. Which Amy Winehouse song is this: 'Though I battled blind Love is a fate resigned, Memories mar my mind'?

Love Is A Losing Game

Tears Dry On Their Own

Back To Black

You Know I'm No Good (With Ghostface Killah)

Also Read | Lady Gaga masks that created a buzz at the MTV VMAs 2020; See pictures

2. Which Amy Winehouse song is this - 'I don't understand, Why do I stress the man, When there are so many bigger things at hand? We could've never had it all. We had to hit a wall. So this is inevitable withdrawal'?

Tears Dry On Their Own

Back To Black

You Know I'm No Good (With Ghostface Killah)

Valerie

Also Read | What is Tricon Award? All about the award given to Lady Gaga at the MTV VMAs 2020

3. Which Amy Winehouse song is this - 'You went back to what you knew. So far removed from all that we went through And I tread a troubled track. My odds are stacked'?

You Know I'm No Good (With Ghostface Killah)

Valerie

Addicted

Back To Black

Also Read | Lady Gaga's net worth: Here are 'million reasons' for her millionaire status; Red details

4. Which Amy Winehouse song is this - 'Meet you downstairs in the bar and heard. Your rolled up sleeves and your skull t-shirt. You say, "Why did you do it with him today?" And sniff me out like I was Tanqueray'?

You Know I'm No Good (With Ghostface Killah)

Valerie

Addicted

Amy, Amy, Amy

5. Which Amy Winehouse song is this - 'Well sometimes I go out by myself And I look across the water And I think of all the things, what you're doing And in my head I paint a picture'?

Valerie

Addicted

Amy, Amy, Amy

Addicted

6. Which Amy Winehouse song is this - 'Once is enough to make me attack. So bring me a bag and your man can come back. I'll check him at the door, make sure he got green. I'm tighter than airport security teams'?

Back To Black

You Know I'm No Good (With Ghostface Killah)

Valerie

Addicted

7. Which Amy Winehouse song is this - 'Just to show him how it feels; I walk past his desk in heels. One leg resting on the chair. From the side he pulls my hair.'?

Addicted

Amy, Amy, Amy

Back To Black

Close To The Front

8. Which Amy Winehouse song is this - 'You've been here seven years longer than me. Don't you know you supposed to be the man? Not pale in comparison to who you think I am'?

Addicted

Amy, Amy, Amy

Stronger Than Me

Close To The Front

9. Which Amy Winehouse song is this - 'Your enthusiastic demonstrations. Teaching to a class of only me And I couldn't speak directly to you. Without stuttering or turning red'?

Amy, Amy, Amy

Back To Black

Close To The Front

October Song

10. Which Amy Winehouse song is this - 'Ava was the morning, now she's gone. She's reborn like Sarah Vaughan. In the sanctuary she has found. Birds surround her sweet sound And Ava flies in paradise'?

Close To The Front

October Song

He Can Only Hold Her

Help Yourself

11. Which Amy Winehouse song is this - 'Now, how can he have her heart When it got stole? So he tries to pacify her 'Cause what's inside her never dies'?

Close To The Front

October Song

He Can Only Hold Her

Help Yourself

12. Which Amy Winehouse song is this - 'Darling they empathize, Looking through your bloodshot eyes And I know you you're so frustrated. Above we all become what we once hated. Be slight nobody can be that wise'?

October Song

He Can Only Hold Her

Help Yourself

I Heard Love Is Blind

13. Which Amy Winehouse song is this - 'You are everything ' he means nothing to me. I can't even remember his name. Why're you so upset? Baby, you weren't there and I was thinking of you when I came'?

Help Yourself

I Heard Love Is Blind

In My Bed

Just Friends

14. Which Amy Winehouse song is this - 'Everything is slowing down, River of no return, Recognize my every sound, There is nothing new to learn'?

Love Is A Losing Game

Tears Dry On Their Own

Back To Black

In My Bed

15. Which Amy Winehouse song is this - 'It's never safe for us Not even in the evening 'Cause I've been drinking Not in the morning When your shit works It's always dangerous'?

Love Is A Losing Game

Tears Dry On Their Own

Back To Black

Just Friends

Amy Winehouse's Music Quiz - Answers

Love Is A Losing Game Tears Dry On Their Own Back To Black You Know I'm No Good (With Ghostface Killah) Valerie Addicted Amy, Amy, Amy Stronger Than Me Close To The Front October Song​​​​​​​ He Can Only Hold Her Help Yourself I Heard Love Is Blind In My Bed Just Friends

Promo Pic Credit: Amy Winehouse's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.