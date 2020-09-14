Amy Winehouse Quiz: Can You Guess Famous Amy Winehouse Songs Just By Their Lyrics?

Amy Winehouse was a very popular British singer and songwriter who passed away when she was only 27 years old. Today fans are celebrating her 37th Birth-Anniversary and recalling all her famous songs and moments from her life. Born in London, Amy influenced the entire world with her music and her personality. To commemorate the singer on her birthday, take the Amy Winehouse quiz about Amy Winehouse's music and her songs and test your knowledge about the singer's music:
Also Read | Lady Gaga once spent a fortune buying Koi from Japan for her mansion in Malibu
1. Which Amy Winehouse song is this: 'Though I battled blind Love is a fate resigned, Memories mar my mind'?
Love Is A Losing Game
Tears Dry On Their Own
Back To Black
You Know I'm No Good (With Ghostface Killah)
Also Read | Lady Gaga masks that created a buzz at the MTV VMAs 2020; See pictures
2. Which Amy Winehouse song is this - 'I don't understand, Why do I stress the man, When there are so many bigger things at hand? We could've never had it all. We had to hit a wall. So this is inevitable withdrawal'?
Tears Dry On Their Own
Back To Black
You Know I'm No Good (With Ghostface Killah)
Valerie
Also Read | What is Tricon Award? All about the award given to Lady Gaga at the MTV VMAs 2020
3. Which Amy Winehouse song is this - 'You went back to what you knew. So far removed from all that we went through And I tread a troubled track. My odds are stacked'?
You Know I'm No Good (With Ghostface Killah)
Valerie
Addicted
Back To Black
Also Read | Lady Gaga's net worth: Here are 'million reasons' for her millionaire status; Red details
4. Which Amy Winehouse song is this - 'Meet you downstairs in the bar and heard. Your rolled up sleeves and your skull t-shirt. You say, "Why did you do it with him today?" And sniff me out like I was Tanqueray'?
You Know I'm No Good (With Ghostface Killah)
Valerie
Addicted
Amy, Amy, Amy
5. Which Amy Winehouse song is this - 'Well sometimes I go out by myself And I look across the water And I think of all the things, what you're doing And in my head I paint a picture'?
Valerie
Addicted
Amy, Amy, Amy
Addicted
6. Which Amy Winehouse song is this - 'Once is enough to make me attack. So bring me a bag and your man can come back. I'll check him at the door, make sure he got green. I'm tighter than airport security teams'?
Back To Black
You Know I'm No Good (With Ghostface Killah)
Valerie
Addicted
7. Which Amy Winehouse song is this - 'Just to show him how it feels; I walk past his desk in heels. One leg resting on the chair. From the side he pulls my hair.'?
Addicted
Amy, Amy, Amy
Back To Black
Close To The Front
8. Which Amy Winehouse song is this - 'You've been here seven years longer than me. Don't you know you supposed to be the man? Not pale in comparison to who you think I am'?
Addicted
Amy, Amy, Amy
Stronger Than Me
Close To The Front
9. Which Amy Winehouse song is this - 'Your enthusiastic demonstrations. Teaching to a class of only me And I couldn't speak directly to you. Without stuttering or turning red'?
Amy, Amy, Amy
Back To Black
Close To The Front
October Song
10. Which Amy Winehouse song is this - 'Ava was the morning, now she's gone. She's reborn like Sarah Vaughan. In the sanctuary she has found. Birds surround her sweet sound And Ava flies in paradise'?
Close To The Front
October Song
He Can Only Hold Her
Help Yourself
11. Which Amy Winehouse song is this - 'Now, how can he have her heart When it got stole? So he tries to pacify her 'Cause what's inside her never dies'?
Close To The Front
October Song
He Can Only Hold Her
Help Yourself
12. Which Amy Winehouse song is this - 'Darling they empathize, Looking through your bloodshot eyes And I know you you're so frustrated. Above we all become what we once hated. Be slight nobody can be that wise'?
October Song
He Can Only Hold Her
Help Yourself
I Heard Love Is Blind
13. Which Amy Winehouse song is this - 'You are everything ' he means nothing to me. I can't even remember his name. Why're you so upset? Baby, you weren't there and I was thinking of you when I came'?
Help Yourself
I Heard Love Is Blind
In My Bed
Just Friends
14. Which Amy Winehouse song is this - 'Everything is slowing down, River of no return, Recognize my every sound, There is nothing new to learn'?
Love Is A Losing Game
Tears Dry On Their Own
Back To Black
In My Bed
15. Which Amy Winehouse song is this - 'It's never safe for us Not even in the evening 'Cause I've been drinking Not in the morning When your shit works It's always dangerous'?
Love Is A Losing Game
Tears Dry On Their Own
Back To Black
Just Friends
Love Is A Losing Game
Tears Dry On Their Own
Back To Black
You Know I'm No Good (With Ghostface Killah)
Valerie
Addicted
Amy, Amy, Amy
Stronger Than Me
Close To The Front
October Song
He Can Only Hold Her
Help Yourself
I Heard Love Is Blind
In My Bed
Just Friends
Promo Pic Credit: Amy Winehouse's Instagram
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.