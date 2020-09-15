Agatha Christie Quiz: Can You Identify These Murder Novels Based On Their Brief Summaries?

September 15, 2020, marks the 130th birth anniversary of the prolific late author, Agatha Christie. The legendary writer is known for her detective novels and has written a total of an astounding sixty-six detective novels. She also holds the Guinness World Record for being the best-selling fiction writer of all time. Thus, on the occasion of Agatha Christie's birthday, here's a fun Agatha Christie quiz for all the ardent fans of the author and avid readers out there. Can you guess these popular detective books by the writer based on their summaries?

Agatha Christie's famous books quiz

This Agatha Christie detective novel narrates the story of Hercule Poirot, whose journey back home from the Middle East to London is halted after a murder is discovered in his train and he's to investigate the case. Can you identify this classic novel?

The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

The Mysterious Affair at Styles

Death on the Nile

Murder on the Orient Express

This fiction novel by the writer follows the life of Arthur Hastings, who, after returning from South America, meets old friend Hercule Poirot. The latter shows Hastings a mysterious letter comprising details about a soon-to-be committed crime. However, he suspects it to be a murder. Can you identify which novel is it?

Murder in Mesopotamia

The A.B.C. Murders

Murder Is Easy

Evil Under the Sun

This Agatha Christie novel revolves around the life of a young Sophia, who finds out her grandfather was poisoned by her family full of suspects after she returns from war. Later, her fiancé and the son of the assistant commissioner of Scotland Yard, Charles joins Sophia in her pursuit of the murderer. Can you identify this novel by its summary?

Murder on the Orient Express

Crooked House

Giant's Bread

The Murder on the Links

This novel tells the tale of a wealthy widow, Ferrars, who is said to have murdered her own husband. She is later found dead and the reason for her death is believed to be an accident. However, the story takes a major turn after Ferrars's widower lover reveals that she committed suicide after admitting to killing her husband. Soon, he is also found dead. Can you identify which Agatha Christie novel is it?

The Mysterious Affair at Styles

The Big Four

The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

The Murder at the Vicarage

Yet another Agatha novel that follows the story of Hercule Poirot and Arthur Hastings. The detective duo travels to France's Merlinville-Sur-Mer after being urgently called by Paul Renauld. After finding him dead, they embark on a journey to unravel the mystery behind two dead bodies that are discovered on a French golf course. Can you identify which detective novel is it?

Three Act Tragedy

The Murder on the Links

Death in the Clouds

Murder Is Easy

This best-selling novel by Christie follows the life of detective Hercule Poirot as he embarks on a vacation to Egypt. However, his vacation on soon goes haywire as he finds himself solving not one but two murder mysteries, i.e. of Linnet Doyle and Mrs. Otterbourne. Can you identify this best-selling novel?

Death in the Clouds

Death on the Nile

One, Two, Buckle My Shoe

Death Comes as the End

This novel's story revolves around Carla Lemarchant, who approaches Hercule Poirot sixteen years after mother Caroline Crale is convicted for murdering her painter husband, Amyas Crale. In her meeting with Poirot, Carla claims that her mother didn’t kill her father and reveals that Caroline herself stated it in a letter she received when she was 21. Can you identify which detective novel is it?

The Moving Finger

Five Little Pigs

Absent in the Spring

The Hollow

In this novel, officer Luke Fitzwilliam shares a train carriage to London with Lavinia Pinkerton, who reveals that there is a serial killer in her village. She claims that the killer has already taken three lives in the quiet village of Wychwood and Dr John Humbleby is going to be his fourth victim. Do you know which Agatha Christie novel is it?

A Murder Is Announced

Murder Is Easy

The Murder at the Vicarage

The Murder on the Links

Answers:

Murder on the Orient Express The A.B.C. Murders Crooked House The Murder of Roger Ackroyd The Murder on the Links Death on the Nile Five Little Pigs Murder Is Easy

