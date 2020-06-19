Angelina Jolie Reveals Her Daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt Is Facing 'systematic Racism'

Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie has time and again called out the racial injustice prevailing in the US and now, in a recent interview, the actor criticised systemic anti-black racism in the country and remarked that it affects her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt. In conversation with a leading news daily, Angelina Jolie spoke about being a white mother to a ‘black’ daughter and confessed that she benefited from the racial privilege her daughter does not have. Adding to the same, Jolie remarked that Americans need to progress beyond sympathy and good intentions to laws that actually address structural racism and impunity.

Advising the white and non-black parents on how to talk to kids about racism, Angelina Jolie asked them to listen to those who are being oppressed and never assume to know. The actor recently made it to the news, when she donated $200,000 to NAACP Legal Fund on her birthday for the ‘unjust killings’ of Black people like George Floyd. A report published in a leading news daily claimed that Jolie’s family has been having “difficult and necessary conversations about race” in their Los Angeles home.

Angelina Jolie recently penned an essay for a magazine and spoke about her journey off-camera and was surely her raw self, as she spilled some beans on her 'hospital' life and revealed that two of her daughters recently underwent surgeries. Speaking about the same, Angelina remarked that she had spent almost two months in and out of surgeries with her eldest daughter and also witnessed her second daughter, Zahara, getting operated for her hip surgery.

Jolie added that her daughters understand that going through medical challenges and fighting to survive is something to be proud of. In her essay, Jolie went on to describe how sweetly her daughters stepped up to care for one another amid the surgeries and revealed that the girls stopped everything and felt the ‘joy of giving’ to those they love. Praising her daughters for their strength, the actor revealed that she watched them facing their fears with resolute bravery.

Angelina Jolie on the professional front:

Angelina garnered immense appreciation for her performance as Maleficent in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The actor is currently gearing up for her next, Those Who Wish Me Dead, which chronicles the story of a teenage murder witness, who finds himself pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness with a survival expert tasked with protecting him. Helmed by Taylor Sheridan, the film also stars Jon Bernthal and Nicholas Hoult in prominent roles. The actor also has Eternals in her kitty, which tells the story of a race of immortal beings who live on earth and shape its history and civilisations.

