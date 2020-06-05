Angelina Jolie Donates $200,000 To NAACP Legal Defense Fund As Protests Storm US: Reports

Mass protests have been taking place across the US with people seeking justice for the tragic death of George Floyd. His death sparked nationwide outrage and mass movements against police brutality. Hollywood actors like Seth Rogen, John Boyega, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and a majority of others have been showing vocal support against police brutality and the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

Now, it has been reported that actor Angeline Jolie has donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund to support their fight for racial justice and equal rights for all Americans. As per reports, Angelina Jolie hopes to address the long history of racial discrimination and injustice amid the tragic deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and others.

Angelina Jolie recently sent out a statement to an entertainment portal in the US where she showed vocal support to NAACP. The actor wrote that rights do not belong to any single racial group to hand out to another. Angelina Jolie gave out a strong message stating that discrimination and impunity cannot be tolerated in a society and neither can it be explained away or justified.

The actor hopes that people can together as Americans and "address the deep structural wrongs in society". She concluded her note by writing that she stands with NAACP Legal Defense Fund in their fight to bring racial equality and social justice along with their call to bring urgent legislative changes.

On the other hand, Angelina Jolie has been working with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees for over two decades. The actor has been working to defend the rights of refugees and people displaced by conflict and prosecution from around the world. Reports suggest that the actor has involved her children in her social work and has had difficult but important conversations about race and discrimination with them.

As per reports, Jolie sent her thoughts to George Floyd's family and those of other victims on her 45th birthday. She celebrated her birthday with her kids in quarantine where she also reportedly shared a birthday toast with her friends and colleagues over a Zoom call.

