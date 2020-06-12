Angelina Jolie Reveals The Family History Associated With Her Daughter Shiloh's Name

In a recent interview with a leading news daily, Angelina Jolie spoke about the reason behind her daughter's name, Shiloh and revealed that the name has a family history associated with it. Angeline Jolie confessed that her parents were about to name their first child ‘Shiloh Baptist’, however, the couple suffered a miscarriage. Adding to the same, Angelina Jolie revealed that her father was shooting in Georgia and ‘Shiloh’ was the most Southern name he could come up with.

Furthermore, Angelina said that she has always liked the name ‘Shiloh’. Adding to the same, Angelina revealed that she went by the name in hotels when her then-husband Brad Pitt called the hotel rooms to know where she was staying. Angelina and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh recently made it to the news when reports about her alleged meetings with her father's ex-wife Jennifer Aniston and an actor friend Alia Shawkat surfaced online. Reports in several entertainment portals also claim that Angelina Jolie was not very happy with her daughter’s meetings with her father and his alleged girlfriends.

Angelina recently penned an essay for a magazine and spoke about her journey off-camera and was surely her raw self, as she spilled some beans on her 'hospital' life and revealed that two of her daughters recently underwent surgeries. Speaking about the same, Angelina remarked that she had spent almost two months in and out of surgeries with her eldest daughter and also witnessed her second daughter, Zahara, getting operated for her hip surgery.

Jolie added that her daughters understand that going through medical challenges and fighting to survive is something to be proud of. In her essay, Jolie went on to describe how sweetly her daughters stepped up to care for one another amid the surgeries and revealed that the girls stopped everything and felt the ‘joy of giving’ to those they love. Praising her daughters for their strength, the actor revealed that she watched them facing their fears with resolute bravery.

Angelina Jolie on the professional front:

Angelina garnered immense appreciation for her performance as Maleficent in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The actor is currently gearing up for her next, Those Who Wish Me Dead, which chronicles the story of a teenage murder witness, who finds himself pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness with a survival expert tasked with protecting him. Helmed by Taylor Sheridan, the film also stars Jon Bernthal and Nicholas Hoult in prominent roles. The actor also has Eternals in her kitty, which tells the story of a race of immortal beings who live on earth and shape its history and civilisations.

