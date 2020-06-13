Angelina Jolie Reveals What Helps Her Keeping Anxious Thoughts At Bay Amid Lockdown

Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie took to her social media and spoke about the COVID-19 lockdown and how she has been dealing with it. While talking to a reputed magazine, Jolie spoke about what she has been doing in the lockdown. She also discussed an array of topics including the negative effects of the lockdown, racism in America as well as some faith-restoring things during the lockdown.

Angelina Jolie on keeping anxiety at bay in quarantine

Angelia Jolie has been quarantining with her children Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, as well as 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. She stated that she focuses on staying calm to ensure that her kids do not feel anxious. Angelia Jolie revealed that like most parents, she keeps her cool so that her children do not worry about anything. She believes that her kids get their energies from her and hence it is essential to be calm.

Angelina Jolie also revealed that their pets have been of huge help during the lockdown. She disclosed that her 11-year-old daughter’s bunny passed away while he was in surgery. So she adopted two new little bunnies. These little bunnies are disabled and need to be in pairs. The little bunnies are extremely gentle and that taking care of them and focusing on their well-being has been a great distraction, she said. She also said that caring for her dogs, a snake, and a lizard has helped immensely.

What does Angelina Jolie do in quarantine?

Angelina Jolie stated that she follows popular magazines and online portals to keep herself updated with the current affairs. She also revealed that she watched a documentary and is reading a book. Angelina Jolie reportedly stated that she recently watched the documentary I Am Not Your Negro. The documentary focuses on the civil rights movement in America.

Angelina Jolie also reportedly revealed that she reads the book Unreasonable Behaviour before going to bed every day. She also stated that the book written by Don McCullin makes her reflect on how journalism differed over the years. However, she also reportedly stated that she is always listening for the most part of her day.

