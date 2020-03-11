Angelina Jolie On Daughter's Health: Have Spent The Last 2 Months In & Out Of Surgeries

Angelina Jolie, who was missing from the limelight for the longest time, recently penned an essay for a magazine and spoke about her journey off-camera on the account of International Women's Day. Angelina, who has been extremely vocal about her life in the past, was surely her raw self, as she spilled some beans on her 'hospital' life and revealed that two of her daughters recently underwent surgeries. Here are the details.

Also Read | Angelina Jolie Reacts To Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston's Reunion At SAG Awards 2020

Angelina Jolie on her daughters’ surgeries:

In the letter penned by Angelina Jolie, the actor revealed that two of her daughters recently faced "medical challenges" that resulted in surgery. Speaking about the same, Angelina Jolie remarked that she had spent almost two months in and out of surgeries with her eldest daughter and also witnessed her second daughter, Zahara, getting operated for her hip surgery. Jolie added that her daughters understand that going through medical challenges and fighting to survive is something to be proud of.

Also Read | Angelina Jolie's Shocking NET WORTH After Spending 27 Years In Hollywood; Details Inside

In her essay, Jolie went on to describe how sweetly her daughters stepped up to care for one another amid the surgeries and revealed that the girls stopped everything and felt the ‘joy of giving’ to those they love. Praising her daughters for their strength, the actor revealed that she watched them facing their fears with resolute bravery. Take a look:

Angelina Jolie on the professional front:

Angelina garnered immense appreciation for her performance as Maleficent in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The actor is currently gearing up for her next, Those Who Wish Me Dead, which chronicles the story of a teenage murder witness, who finds himself pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness with a survival expert tasked with protecting him.

Also Read | John Krasinski Is Reportedly Joining Hands With Angelina Jolie To Remake THIS 1935 Film

Helmed by Taylor Sheridan, the film also stars Jon Bernthal and Nicholas Hoult in prominent roles. The actor also has Eternals in her kitty, which tells the story of a race of immortal beings who live on earth and shape its history and civilisations.

Also Read | John Krasinski Is Reportedly Joining Hands With Angelina Jolie To Remake THIS 1935 Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.