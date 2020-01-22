Angelina Jolie Reacts To Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston's Reunion At SAG Awards 2020

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's reunion pictures from the backstage of SAG Awards 2020 took the internet by storm. Fans of TV show FRIENDS started calling them new Phobe and Chandler.

On the other hand, a section of fans was eagerly waiting for the reaction of Angeline Jolie on the reunion of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. Recently, a leading Hollywood news portal published a report on the same. The report gave a brief about what Angelina Jolie felt.

For the unversed, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt got married in 2014. Two years later, the duo parted ways.

Brad was initially married to Jen from 2000 to 2005. The viral pictures and videos of Brad and Jen's reunion surfaced like a wildfire on the internet.

Here is Angelina Jolie's reaction

Reportedly, Angelina Jolie is not at all bothered by seeing them back together friends. It is reported that she knew that they were friends and it does not affect her.

The report further added that Angelina Jolie wants to focus more on her kids rather than shifting her attention to any sort of personal drama. It is also reported that Angelina Jolie doesn't read anything about herself surfacing on the internet. The report also states that Angelina Jolie is moving on and will not let these things affect her.

On the other hand, a few reports mention that Brad Pitt might have disappointed Angelina Jolie, but the reason stated for it is different. Brad Pitt while receiving the award in the category of Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, gave a thank you speech.

He started his speech with a pinch of humour and indirectly hinted towards his relationship with Angelina Jolie. Reportedly, it is speculated that Angelina might have felt disrespected because of Brad joking about their marriage publicly.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston was nominated and won the Best Female Actor in Drama Series for her TV series, The Morning Show. Reportedly, it's her first overall win in more than 20 years. She was also nominated in the same category for Golden Globe Awards 2020.

(*Cover Image Courtesy: SAG Awards Twitter and Shuttestock / By Joe Seer*)

