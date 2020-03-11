Angelina Jolie Reacts On Her Daughters’ Surgery And Writes An Essay For Women

Angelina Jolie recently revealed that her two daughters had undergone surgery. The actor also talked about her daughter's experience. Her elder daughter's name is Zahara and the younger one's name is Shiloh. As per reports, her younger daughter had undergone hip surgery. She praised her daughters for their bravery after suffering. Angelina also wrote an essay in honour of International Women's Day and the essay was titled Why Girls Deserve Love and Respect.

ALSO READ | John Krasinski Is Reportedly Joining Hands With Angelina Jolie To Remake THIS 1935 Film

Angelina Jolie's message for her daughters

Angeline said that she has seen her daughters care for one another. Furthermore, she added that her younger daughter studied the nurses with her sister. She also mentioned how both of her daughters supported each other during the surgery. Angelina Jolie informed her daughters before she was writing the essay and she also said that her daughters also encouraged her to do the same. The 44-year-old actor and her ex-husband Brad Pitt have six children - Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and two twins Vivienne and Knox.

ALSO READ | Angelina Jolie's Best Gowns Will Help You Pick Your Dream Gown Too

Angelina Jolie also mentioned a moment when no one else can help you during your hard times, expect your family. She added that only we can take the next step or breathe through the pain, so we steady ourselves and do it. She also talked about her sons who have supported their sisters during their surgery.

It was an emotional moment for the artist and she felt like expressing the feelings with her fans. Angelina also concluded a message for girls and told that every girl should fight on and move forward. The brave message by the actor inspired her fans on the Women's Day.

ALSO READ | Angelina Jolie's Shocking NET WORTH After Spending 27 Years In Hollywood; Details Inside

ALSO READ | Jennnifer Aniston, Mindy Kaling, And Angelina Jolie - Slaying The Single Life

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.