Jennnifer Aniston, Mindy Kaling, And Angelina Jolie - Slaying The Single Life

Hollywood has its fair share of alleged romances and rumours about who is in a relationship with whom. However, there are some Hollywood celebs who have stopped giving undue importance to romance and have chosen to remain single and fabulous. For such celebs, the single life seems to be doing wonders. Here is a list of such actors who are slaying the single life:

Jennifer Aniston

After divorcing Justin Theroux in 2017, Jennifer Aniston seems to be living the single life like a boss. She has been making headlines for something or the other and has also opened an account on Instagram.

Recently, Aniston won a Golden Globe for The Morning Show which also starred Reese Witherspoon. There are also rumours about sparks flying between her and her ex-husband Brad Pitt, but she is keeping mum on the subject. The actor is also seen catching up with her FRIENDS co-stars often. She is also an avid fitness freak who makes sure to eat healthily and stay in great shape.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling is famous for her role as Kelly Kapoor in the television series The Office. She has also authored the best-selling book Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? Mindy is also a producer, comedian, writer, and director.

With all these things going in her life, Mindy does not seem to mind being single. In fact, in an interview with a leading daily, she had confessed that she needs to work super hard now since she has her young daughter Katherine to support. The actor also added that as years go by, Katherine would need her more and more and she wants to be able to be there for her. Thus, together with being a proud single woman, Mindy Kaling is also a proud single mom.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie is busy with all kinds of endeavours like looking after her production house Jolie Pas, actively participating in humanitarian causes, and co-owning a wine company with ex-husband Brad Pitt. She also makes sure she gives enough time to her children.

Last year Jolie was in Seoul accompanying her eldest son, Maddox, and helping him settle in the new place. She also recently starred in Maleficient 2 which went on to rake in huge numbers at the Box Office. Thus, one might as well say single life for Angelina Jolie is working out great!

