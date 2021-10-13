Angelina Jolie Seen Dining With Ex Jonny Lee Miller Amid Romance Rumors With The Weeknd

After fuelling dating rumours with The Weeknd, actor Angelina Jolie was recently spotted with ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller. The duo stepped out for a dinner outing in LA, months after Jolie was seen visiting his New York apartment. According to The Daily Mail, Jolie and Lee were spotted leaving in the same car, with the latter getting into the driver's seat.

Their outing comes days after Jolie and The Weeknd were spotted at an Italian eatery in LA for the second time. They reportedly dined for over two hours at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant post which they were papped leaving together in matching black outfits and masks. The Eternals actor's outings come amid a legal battle with her estranged husband and actor Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie spotted with ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller

Miller and Jolie first met on the sets of their 1995 film Hackers after which they tied the knot in 1996, only to part ways in 1999. Jonny is a British artist, known for his role in the 1996 film Trainspotting’ and the TV series Elementary. According to reports, the duo has maintained cordial relations ever since their split. Earlier in June Jolie and her son Pax paid a visit to Miller at his New York residence.

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd fuel dating rumours

In September, the After Hours singer and Jolie were spotted on a dinner outing in LA for the second time after June. The 46-year-old Jolie and 31-year-old Abel Makkonen Tesfaye reportedly dined for over two hours before getting into the same SUV together. However, a source close to The Weeknd told Page Six that their association might be business-related as they evidently didn't try to 'hide the dinner date'. It further hinted that the meeting came ahead of the singer's plans to foray into the movie business, with an HBO series in the pipeline.

The Weeknd with Angelina Jolie last night. pic.twitter.com/t8yjBuQazb — The Weeknd Access (@WeekndAccess) September 26, 2021

On the work front, Jolie will be marking her Marvel Cinematic Universe's debut with Eternals. She will be seen in the role of warrior Thena in the upcoming film, which also features Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan and more. The movie will premiere in November 2021.

(IMAGE: AP)