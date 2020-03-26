Angelina Jolie Sees A Reunion With Son Maddox Jolie-Pitt Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Angelina Jolie bid an emotional farewell to her son Maddox Jolie-Pitt last year as she dropped him off to South Korea's Yonsei University in Seoul. Maddox Jolie-Pitt got reportedly enrolled in the university for a course in biochemistry. However, Angelina Jolie had been reunited with Maddox Jolie-Pitt in one of the premiers of her film, Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil.

Angelina Jolie's son Maddox Jolie-Pitt has returned home owing to Coronavirus

According to media reports, Angelina Jolie has now been reunited with her son Maddox Jolie-Pitt once again in Los Angeles. Maddox Jolie-Pitt has now returned home to his mother Angelina Jolie and his siblings owing to the coronavirus crisis in the entire globe. Reportedly, Maddox's classes have also been cancelled in the university owing to the pandemic.

So the 18-year-old chose to return home to his mother Angelina Jolie and his five siblings, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Vivienne and Knox. Angelina Jolie's son is also reportedly focusing on his Russian and Korean studies during this break. According to media sources, Maddox has returned home for the first time to Angelina Jolie ever since he joined the university.

Angelina Jolie has made a donation to No Kid Hungry amidst the ongoing coronavirus scare

Angelina Jolie recently gave in a charity of $1 million to an organisation which is arranging for food funds in the ongoing crisis. Angelina Jolie donated the amount to the organisation which is named as No Kid Hungry. The organisation is aiming to provide food to the children amidst coronavirus who were relying on their schools for meals.

Angelina revealed in a statement to a publication that over a billion children are now out of schools owing to the coronavirus crisis. She added that out of which many children rely on their school hours for the proper food and nutrition along with over 22 million children who rely extensively on food support. The Mr and Mrs Smith actor added that this organisation will aim at providing food to these needy children amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Angelina has also made a donation to the UN Refugee Agency.

