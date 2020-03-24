Brad Pitt's Dating Life From Jennifer Aniston To Angelina Jolie

There have been many rumours about Brad Pitt's girlfriends and dating life ever since he and Angelina Jolie called it quits. He poked fun at his single life over the awards season and also reunited with Ex-Jennifer Aniston. The actor was reportedly involved in flings with celebs like Christina Applegate and Robin Givens. Currently rumoured to be dating Charlize Theron, take a look at the stars that Brad Pitt was engaged or married to.

Gwyneth Paltrow to Jennifer Aniston; celebrities that Brad Pitt had dated

Gwyneth Paltrow

Brad Pitt began one of his most famous relationships in 1994 when he began dating Gwyneth Paltrow. The duo met on the sets of Se7en and even got engaged in 1996. He even called her 'the love of his life' at the Golden Globes making them one of the hottest celebrity couples of the 1990s. Talking about their relationship with a leading magazine, Pitt said that they just wanted to keep it special. Gwyneth famously told a radio show host that Brad Pitt was too good for her. She added that her father was devastated about their break-up and loved him like a son.

Jennifer Aniston

Pitt later started dating Jennifer Aniston from 1998. The two reportedly met when their agent set them up for a blind date. The couple got married in 2001 but called it quits in 2004. Talking about Jennifer with a leading magazine, Brad Pitt said that she is fantastic and complicated, wise and fair and has great empathy for others.

Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt was later linked up with Angelina Jolie in 2004 during their film Mr. and Mrs. Smith. The link-up came to light the same year as he split with Jennifer. This made it controversial and fans started picking out teams - Team Jennifer and Team Angelina. After being together for about a decade, the couple tied the knot in 2014 but called it splits in 2016 and got divorced.

