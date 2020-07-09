Angelina Jolie Speaks About Women Empowerment; Says 'social Values Hold Them Back'

In conversation with former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and Mika Brzezinski, Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie shared her thoughts about women empowerment during a virtual discussion. The actor opined that letting women know their value is the key to unlock their potential. Questioning the factors which held women back, Angelina Jolie added that she has no idea why it is difficult for so many women to understand their worth.

Backing her claims, Angelina Jolie revealed that women are nurturing, strong, intelligent and giving and claimed that these values sometimes hold women back. The actor also touched on topics like rapes and domestic violence against women. Actor Angelina Jolie has been very vocal with her views about the social issues and recently she criticised systemic anti-black racism in the country and remarked that it affects her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt. In conversation with a leading news daily, Angelina Jolie spoke about being a white mother to a ‘black’ daughter and confessed that she benefited from the racial privilege her daughter does not have.

Also Read | Mehbooba Mufti Slams Modi Govt's 'women Empowerment'; Lists Recent Arrests Of Activists

The actor Angelina Jolie recently made it to the news when she urged the US Congress to include as many families as possible under the food assistance program called the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as the kids in the country are reportedly going hungry. Addressing a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Angelina Jolie expressed that more number of parents need to come under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to make sure that kids in the country do not go to bed hungry.

Also Read | LS Speaker Om Birla Says Women Empowerment Is Crucial For Building 'New India'

In her letter, Angelina Jolie wrote that many people have lost their jobs and the daily wage workers have been severely impacted due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Adding to the same, Angelina Jolie stated that kids whose parents have run out of their sources of income have not received nearly 740 million meal packets, as schools across the United States have been shut due to the ongoing COVID-19 catastrophe. Furthermore, Angelina Jolie emphasised that the inclusion of more families under SNAP will help the children of those, who have lost their incomes.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Speaks About Women Empowerment, Says 'we're Heading Towards It'

Angelina Jolie on the professional front

Angelina garnered immense appreciation for her performance as Maleficent in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The actor is currently gearing up for her next, Those Who Wish Me Dead, which chronicles the story of a teenage murder witness, who finds himself pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness with a survival expert tasked with protecting him. Helmed by Taylor Sheridan, the film also stars Jon Bernthal and Nicholas Hoult in prominent roles. The actor also has Eternals in her kitty, which tells the story of a race of immortal beings who live on earth and shape its history and civilisations.

Also Read | LS Speaker Om Birla Says Women Empowerment Is Crucial For Building 'New India'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.