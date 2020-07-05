Deepika Padukone Speaks About Women Empowerment, Says 'we're Heading Towards It'

Actor Deepika Padukone has always spoken in favour of women empowerment. The Chhappak actor believes in giving women equal rights and equal treatment in society. In an interview with a leading magazine, she spoke about the changes she would love to see in society in the next 60 years, in terms of women empowerment, here's what she said:

Deepika Padukone speaks on Women Empowerment

Actor Deepika Padukone was asked what she thinks should change in the next 60 years in terms of women empowerment. To this, the actor replied that we are already headed in that direction in terms of women empowerment. She also added that she would really like to see men and women treated equally in our society. She also added that she wants our society to go beyond gender, to go beyond race and beyond colour. She also wishes people would appreciate each other for the qualities they have and accept each other for the way they are.

Also Read: 'Jaandaar Banda Si': Diljit Dosanjh Recalls Meeting Sushant, Awaits 'Dil Bechara' Release

In one of her interviews, Deepika Padukone also spoke about the rights in her profession. Being one of the leading actors in Bollywood she said that there are times when she faces inequality, but always knows how to raise her voice for it. She added that she has a silent and unique way of speaking up for her rights, with dignity.

Also Read: Nushrat Bharucha Updates Her Spelling On Social Media With Extra 'r', 't' & 'c'; Check Out

Also Read: Deepika Padukone’s Making Clip Of ‘Second Hand Jawaani’ Screams Friendship & Fun; Watch

While promoting her film Chhappak on a talk show, Deepika Padukone spoke about women empowerment and said that such films should be made to bring the real face of our society. She shared an instance about why she chose the film and said that as soon as she heard the script, she said yes to do the film. Deepika Padukone said that her film was in a way promoting women empowerment to bring a change in society.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in an upcoming movie '83, starring opposite her husband Ranveer Singh. The sports drama film is based on the 1983 world cup series. While Ranveer Singh will be seen as Kapil Dev in the film, Deepika Padukone will be playing the role of his wife in the film.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan & Other Actors Who Would Star In Remake Of Hollywood Films

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.