Angelina Jolie Takes Her Sons Maddox And Pax Onboard As Crew Members For 'Without Blood'

Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie is set to direct her Eternals co-star Salma Hayek and Demian Bichir in her upcoming film Without Blood. The feature film is Jolie's fifth project as a director after In the Land of Blood and Honey, Unbroken, By the Sea and First They Killed My Father. While the actor dons the hat of the director for her next flick, she recently revealed that she hired her two sons to be a part of the film crew.

Angelina Jolie takes her sons onboard as crew members for Without Blood

According to People, Angelina Jolie recently reflected on her upcoming directorial film Without Blood and shared a delightful piece of news with everyone revealing her two sons Maddox, 21, and Pax, 18, will be a part of the film crew. Stating further, she mentioned that they will be working together and added that when a film crew was at its best, it felt like a big family. "We work well together. When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural," Jolie stated.

Speaking about her son Pax, who previously collaborated with her on her 2017 drama First They Killed My Father, she revealed how he worked really hard while shooting stills of the film along with behind-the-scenes footage for Without Blood. The film is based on the 2002 novel by Alessandro Barrico and as Jolie stated further about her upcoming project, she went on to reveal that the book had an impact on her as it had on so many other people. She added how it consisted of themes and questions that were really important to discuss. "The book had an impact on me as it has so many other people. It carries themes and questions important to discuss," she explained.

Angelina Jolie also talked about Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir, who are playing the lead in her film and revealed that they both were authentic and brave in this movie while adding that she had been a fan of their work. She even stated how she knew they’d bring solid commitment and craft to the film. She stated, "Salma and Demián are very authentic and brave in this film. I had been a fan of their work. I knew they would bring solid commitment and craft to the film but honestly, they both blew me away." She went on to praise salam Hayek by stating how she was "so raw and so authentic. She's mesmerising.”

Without Blood is produced by Fremantle, Jolie Productions, Fremantle-backed The Apartment Pictures and De Maio Entertainment.

