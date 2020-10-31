Angry Netizens Outrage At 'Songbird'; Call The Dystopian Horror Movie "tone Deaf"

Michael Bay’s latest movie Songbird has attracted a lot of attention, all for the wrong reasons. Twitter was filled with angry and upset netizens who felt that this film is taking advantage of the current coronavirus pandemic. After the Songbird trailer was released on social media, angry netizens took to Twitter to bash the film saying that this film is not made in the right spirit. Here is what has happened.

Michael Bay gets heat by netizens on Twitter

Directed by and produced by Michael Bay, Songbird is about a love story between a boy and a girl during the year 2024, which shows a late-stage version of Covid-23 mutates and starts affecting people’s brains. This movie will be an addition to Michael Bay's movies. With the cast of KJ Alpa and Sofia Carson in the lead, this story shows the lockdown and tries to recapture the quarantine period during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Netizens took to Twitter to criticize this film as, according to them, this movie tries to take advantage of the ongoing pandemic and is trying to earn money even as people across the world are fighting this pandemic. They believe that that is the last thing that people would want to see while going through the agony of this pandemic. Many such similar thoughts and views were shared on Twitter by netizens who clearly seemed to be upset by the trailer.

People are dying and you're capitalizing off the current situation with a movie. pic.twitter.com/65KXsczJQ1 — //DARECO🎃// (@WildNexus9) October 29, 2020

Making a “dystopian horror movie” about a horror that is real and happening RIGHT NOW is so tone deaf. And so not what people need. So many people have lost jobs, livelihoods and loved ones due to COVID, and everyone’s life has been severely effected. Bad, bad, bad move. — ⁿᵃᵖˢᵗᵃᵇˡᵒᵒᵏ (@scallywap) October 29, 2020

The last thing I want to watch in a pandemic, is a film about said pandemic and how it could get EVEN WORSE. I don’t need that stress. I don’t think anyone does.#SONGBIRDMOVIE — Jordy or Not 👰🏼👺 (@jordyvix) October 29, 2020

There is something so wrong about this...it gives me an icky feeling and I don’t just mean the real-time fear and horror it’s inspiring in my brain. #SongbirdMovie https://t.co/JH7KVoacx0 — Seth Dolan (@SethDolan1) October 29, 2020

The last thing I want to do is watch a movie that was inspired by the pandemic I am currently trying to survive #SongbirdMovie — K.E.G (@CaligirlKris) October 29, 2020

Extreme low to exploit what we are currently living. Out of respect for people who lost their LIVES this shouldn’t exist. We don’t need to be scared more than we already are. Jesus help. Don’t get me started on the auditions this movie sent out that SAG shutdown. #songbirdmovie https://t.co/nqy3trxQ2e — Ashley Shelton (@Ashedwardley) October 29, 2020

While there is no news of Songbird’s release date yet, it is expected to hit the theatres in 2021. However, the wounds among people are still fresh; and this outrage on social media can create trouble for this movie even in the long term. Being Michael Bay's latest film, Songbird's release will add to the big collection of Michael Bay’s movies such as Bad Boys, Bad Boys 2, Pearl Harbor and many more.

