Michael Bay Produced Songbird Trailer Shows KJ Apa And Others In Mutated COVID-23 Pandemic

Songbird is an upcoming romantic thriller film based on the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Directed by Adam Mason, it features KJ Apa and Sofia Carson as the lead pair, along with Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford, Peter Stormare, Alexandra Daddario, Paul Walter Hauser, and Demi Moore. The first trailer of the movie was recently released.

Songbird trailer out now

The makers have released the first Songbird trailer. It starts with KJ Apa as Nico having a conversating with his girlfriend, Sara played by Sofia Carson. The two are stuck at their different localities due to a pandemic lockdown. Nico claims to be immune from the virus, which is seen as COVID-23 and is growing faster with the world being in its 213th week of lockdown. Living under martial law, Nico tries to save Sara whose neighbour seems to be infected with the virus. The sanitation department is coming to get her, and she is afraid.

Songbird official plot

In the terrifying thriller SONGBIRD, the COVID-23 virus has mutated and the world is in its fourth year of lockdown. Infected Americans are ripped from their homes and forced into quarantine camps known as Q-Zones, from which there is no escape, as a few brave souls fight back against the forces of oppression. Amid this dystopian landscape, a fearless courier, Nico (KJ Apa), who’s immune to the deadly pathogen, finds hope and love with Sara (Sofia Carson), though her lockdown prohibits them from physical contact. When Sara is believed to have become infected, Nico races desperately across the barren streets of Los Angeles in search of the only thing that can save her from imprisonment ... or worse.

Songbird is the first feature film to be made during COVID-19 in Los Angeles, and it is about the pandemic itself. The movie has Bradley Whitford and Demi Moore as a wealthy couple who may hold the key to Nico’s mission. Alexandra Daddario plays a singer who is enmeshed in a messy and forbidden affair. Paul Walther Hauser essays a disable veteran whose best friend is a drone named, Max, who is also his eyes and ears to a world that has left him behind. Craig Robinson portrays Nico’s boss, and Peter Stormare will be seen as the corrupt head of the city’s “sanitation” department, which seizes those infected and transports them to the Q-Zone.

Songbird is produced by Michael Bay, Marcie A. Brown, Jason Clark, Jeanette Volturno, Adam Goodman, Andrew Sugerman, and Eben Davidson. The story is written by Adam Mason and Simon Boyes. The distribution rights are acquired by STX Entertainment. It is also said to feature Jenna Ortega, Ethan Josh Lee, Lia McHugh and Michole Briana White. The release date of the movie has not been announced yet.

