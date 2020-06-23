Megan Fox Issues Clarification Over Her Bikini Scene With Michael Bay Post Fan Outrage

An old interview of actor Megan Fox recently went viral on social media. In this throwback interview, Megan Fox revealed how she was asked to dance under a waterfall for a scene in Bad Boys 2 when she was 15-16 years old. Fans poured in support for Megan Fox after the interview when viral, and a lot of netizens slammed Michael Bay, the director of Bad Boys 2, for asking Megan Fox to film the scene. Megan Fox has now responded to her fans on social media and has issued a clarification to her old interview.

Megan Fox issues a clarification for her old Bad Boys 2 interview

Also Read | Joel Schumacher Passes Away: Jim Carrey, Kevin Smith And Other Celebs Pay Tributes

After the interview went viral on social media, Megan Fox decided to thanks her fans for their support and also issued a clarification to her statement during the interview. Megan Fox first thanked her fans and then talked about how she faced many harrowing experiences in a "ruthlessly misogynistic industry". She then discussed the old interview that recently went viral online. The actor stated that her comments were mishandled by the media and society in general.

Also Read | Brad Pitt Could Not Stop Laughing While Filming A Scene In 'Moneyball'; Watch Blooper

Megan Fox then defended Michael Bay in her post. The actor stated that while she greatly appreciated the outpouring of support, she felt like she needed to clarify some of the details, as she believed the sinister spin to the whole story was not valid. Megan Fox revealed that while she was around 15 or 16 years old when she was an extra in Bad Boys 2, and she was 19 or 20 years old during her audition for Transformers. While she did pretend to 'fix' Michael Bay's Ferrari, there was nothing sexual about the event.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds' Video While Getting His Makeup Done As 'Deadpool' Is Unmissable; Watch

She added that the rumours around her audition were fictitious and that she was surrounded by several other crew members and employees. Megan Fox added that she did not want false opinions to be formed regarding her interaction with Michael Bay. She further addressed her working relationship with Michael Bay and Steven Spielberg. The actor revealed that she never felt never assaulted or preyed upon during her direct experiences with Michael Bay or Steven Spielberg.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Shares Interesting Story Behind Wearing A Corset In This Throwback Video

[Promo Image from Megan Fox Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.