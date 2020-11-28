Anna Faris' Birthday: Did You Know How She Marked The House Bunny's 10th Anniversary?

Anna Faris is still actively seen playing roles in various comedy and drama projects but The House Bunny stays as one of her most popular and widely loved roles so far. The actor played the titular role of Shelley in the 2008 comedy movie. Read on to know how she celebrated the 10 year anniversary of the movie.

Anna Faris celebrations on 10 years of The House Bunny

Anna portrayed the role of a playboy bunny, who was forced to leave 'The Mansion' and make a life outside in the real world. It is a project that is still talked about and completed a decade since its release on August 22, 2018. To celebrate the occasion, Farris took to her social media as she shared a picture of her in the 'Shelley' avatar.

Even after 10 years of the release, Anna seemed to be still cherishing her costumes, hairdos and the locations as she wrote, “Ten years ago- I couldn’t believe I was wandering around the Playboy Mansion wearing this - I love you guys and thank you for your love”. The movie was shot at the height of the popular TV reality show The Girls Next Door, which also revolved around the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and his girlfriends. This made sure that The House Bunny used the same location and also involved Hugh and his girlfriend trio for short sequences. The Playboy Mansion has been all about scantily dressed ladies through the decades, and this, Anna though made no sense for it to compete along with Playmates. However, she did look ridiculous yet delightful playing the lead character in The House Bunny.

The House Bunny character is one of Anna's most significant movie roles that led to her getting various projects through the years, inclusive of her role in the critically acclaimed CBS sitcom Mom. The actor had worked really hard to get in shape for the movie and her role of Shelley in it. She was almost seen with a bare midriff and cleavage, throughout the whole 1 hour 37 minutes of the movie.

