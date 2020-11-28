Vin Diesel Talks About His Singing, Reveals Paul Walker Urged Him To Continue

Vin Diesel recently spoke about his singing and the motivation that he had to release his first single. Earlier this year, Vin Diesel released his first single titled Feel Like I Do and he soon followed that up with Days Are Gone in October. The action stars’ song was well received by the audience and people appreciated his craft. Thus, Vin spoke to People and revealed that it was Paul Walker's motivation that made him dive into the singing space.

Vin Diesel speaks about Paul Walker's influence on his singing

Vin said that as a kid he enjoyed rapping and he worked in a musical theatre. The actor soon began sharing videos of himself online where he was performing various covers. However, due to the massive hit of the Fast and Furious movie series, he was advised to not do it as it would affect his action star image.

Amid this Vin revealed that it was Paul Walker who actually urged him to keep going forward with his talent. Speaking to the above-mentioned portal, Vin Diesel opened his statement by saying “Bless my brother’s soul”. He then continued to say that in London, he spoke to Paul and told him that a few people have been advising him to stay away from singing publically.

It was during this time that Paul Walker told him “Don’t Stop singing”. The late actor told Vin that he had a very special gift and thus he should nurture it. Thus Vin said that this acted as a driving motivation for him to pursue singing and thus he never gave up the beautiful craft that he had.

Both Vin Diesel and Paul Walker became close friends of each other after they first met on the sets of 2001’s Fast and Furious. Since then the duo has featured in a number of Fast and Furious movie series. That was until the tragic death of Paul Walker in 2013. Thus using the motivation his late friend gave him Vin decided to continue singing. The actor previously had tight schedules with a number of movies under his belt, however, with the pandemic he gained a lot of free time in which he could practice and release a few singles.

