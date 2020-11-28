Sylvester Stallone Expresses His Gratitude For 'Rocky Balboa' In Thanksgiving Post

Sylvester Stallone, the legendary actor who is known for playing characters such as 'Rocky Balboa' and 'Rambo', has revealed why he is and will forever be grateful for his first character, Rocky, on the event of Thanksgiving Day. Rocky was a creation of Stallone himself. Since the debut of Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa, the fearless and relentless downtrodden boxer on the screen, the character has received commercial and critical success. The first film that came out on November 21,1976, four days before Thanksgiving Day that year, is still considered to be an evergreen classic.

Here is the post by Stallone himself:

Through the image, Stallone dwells on why he will never take his first character and creation for granted. He also talks about how the character of Rocky is essentially a cinematic representation of his world view. Stallone also hints at the fact that Balboa is the character that brought him the status of a superstar very early on in his career. To date, Rocky is a gift that keeps on giving.

Here is an image of Sylvester Stallone as Rocky:

Image Source: YouTube.com/Movieclips Classic Trailers

Rocky Balboa is also the character which brought him the coveted star status very early on in his career. Because of the love and status that Rocky Balboa has received over the years, it is said that Stallone will always be known as Rocky, irrespective of his performance as other characters in other feature presentations.

Rocky’s story is going on till date, with his latest appearance as the character being in Creed 2, which is centred around Michael B Jordan, who plays the character of Adonis Creed. Adonis Creed is the son of Rocky Balboa’s first boxing rival and friend, Apollo Creed (played by Carl Weathers in the original film series).

The film had Stallone’s Rocky Balboa on the sidelines but still playing a significant role as Adonis Creed’s usually inebriated mentor. The most recent reported developments around the series include that Jordan will be returning for Creed 3, which he is said to direct as well. The film will also feature Stallone’s Rocky Balboa in a significant part.

On the work front, the list of most recent Sylvester Stallone's movies include films like Creed 2, Escape Plan 2, Backtrace, Escape Plan: The Extractors, and Rambo: Last Blood. Stallone will be next seen in James Gunn’s version of The Suicide Squad.

