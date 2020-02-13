Anna Faris Confirms Her Engagement, Talks About Officiating Her Own Wedding

Anna Faris split from her ex-husband, Chris Pratt, back in 2017 and the couple finalised their divorced in 2018. However, the actor has found a new life partner, as she recently confirmed that she was engaged. Anna Faris revealed this exciting news during James Corden's The Late Late Show, where she showed off her grand engagement ring and also gushed over her upcoming wedding.

Anna Faris confirms engagement and shows off her 'unbelievable' ring

Soon after splitting up with actor Chris Pratt, Anna Faris started dating cinematographer Michael Barrett. Recently, during an episode of The Late Late Show, Anna Faris revealed that she was finally engaged to Michael. She also wore her extravagant canary yellow rock engagement ring during the episode, and host James Corden quickly pointed out how 'unbelievable' her ring was.

James Corden pointed out that Anna Faris was not wearing the ring the last time she featured on his show. He even quipped about the ring and asked Anna Faris if she was marrying Mark Zuckerberg. James then congratulated Anna on her engagement. Anna Faris thanked the host and soon started talking about her upcoming wedding.

Anna Faris later mentioned that she needed someone to officiate her upcoming marriage. Anna even jokingly asked James Corden if he could officiate a wedding, saying that she would love it if he came and gave an audition for the role. The actor added that she wanted her officiant to be someone who was humorous, that also brought heartfelt sentiment, and did not talk too much about themselves.

However, James mentioned that he could not be Anna's officiant with those conditions, saying that he really struck out on all three of them. After that, Anna Faris joked that she would not mind officiating her own wedding.

The actor said that she could do it herself and told James Corden that she needed a lot of attention. Aside from her jokes about her officiant, Anna Faris did not reveal any more detail about her upcoming wedding.

