Stores Open On Thanksgiving 2019: Walmart To Acme; Check Out The Status Of Stores Near You

It is no secret that Thanksgiving Day is a day packed with meaningful traditions, which include a huge Thanksgiving dinner. The dinner menu includes roasted turkey and plenty of side dishes and spending time with friends and family. There is a lot of excitement around this holiday but it also comes with a lot of preparation, which means one needs to make sure you everything that is needed is in place. Some people also prefer stepping out instead of preparing a huge Thanksgiving dinner at home. And in that case, you might be tempted to pop into McDonald’s or any other food outlet instead.

In case you have been wondering if McDonald's is open on Thanksgiving, here is where you can find out about them. While many Mc Donald’s outlets around the world remain open on Thanksgiving, some branches might be closed as it is a holiday. As 95% of the Mc Donald’s are independently owned and operated, the holiday business hours might vary from location to location. You can check the status of the nearby Mc Donald's Here.

Apart from Mc Donald’s other stores that are likely to stay open on the Thanksgiving 2019 are:

1: Acme:

Last-minute grocery shopping? Do not worry. Only the working hours might vary, but the store will remain open on Thanksgiving. Acme is known to remain open on Thanksgiving even in past.

2: Walmart:

Walmart will remain open during Thanksgiving 2019. It is essential to check for the working hours of the local store near you. The Black Friday sale at Walmart will begin at 6 pm.

3: Lilly Pulitzer:

Want to try some bright colours and bold patterns? Head to Lilly Pulitzer this Thanksgiving. Not every preppy brand's stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day, but some will remain open.

4: Victoria’s Secret:

Want to make Thanksgiving special for yourself? Head to Victoria's Secret and give yourself a special gift this holiday season. But one important thing to note is that the stores might remain open till 5 pm only.

5: Target:

All your last-minute needs can be covered. Target stores will remain open on Thanksgiving this year. But the stores will open their doors only at 5 pm.

Other Stories that will remain open on Thanksgiving:

A.C. Moore – Stores open at 6 p.m.

Best Buy – Opens at 5 p.m.

Bed Bath and Beyond – Opens at 5 p.m.

Gordmans – Open from 3 p.m. until 1 a.m.

JCPenney – Opens at 2 p.m.

Kmart – Opens at 6 a.m.

Macy's - Most stores opening at 5 p.m.

Mattress Firm - Some stores open

Meijer - Open, but holiday hours not announced

New York & Company – Some locations opening at 6 p.m.

Old Navy – Opens at 3 p.m., some locations may vary

RiteAid – 24-hour stores; other locations vary

Sears – Opens at 6 p.m.

Walgreens – 24-hour stores; other locations vary

