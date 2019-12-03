Taylor Swift Spends Thanksgiving In London With Rumoured Boyfriend Joe Alwyn; Details Here

One of the most popular and celebrated US holidays, Thanksgiving 2019, saw a lot of celebrities spending it with their near and dear ones. Popstar sensation Taylor Swift also spent her Thanksgiving this year with alleged boyfriend Joe Alwyn. After having a Friendsgiving celebration with last week Gigi Hadid, Antoni Porowski, Martha Hunt and others, she reportedly secretly flew out to London this weekend.

Thanksgiving in London?

According to reports, Taylor Swift spent her Thanksgiving abroad with Joe Alwyn. She had apparently arrived in London on Thursday from New York and spent the weekend there. And reportedly, only her inner circle knew about this. Taylor seems to be flying in and out of the country from a private airfield via a jet or private plane. In London, she used a “nondescript blacked-out car” to arrive at Alwyn house and avoided going to private places, according to reports.

In an interview with a leading daily, Taylor Swift had reportedly made it clear that her alleged relationship with Joe Alwyn is an area off-limit from their conversations with the media. It was apparently done to keep life “manageable”. She had reportedly said that her talking about meant her relationship is up for discussion which she made clear is not.

However, before leaving for London, Taylor Swift did have a traditional American dinner. An annual tradition for Blank Space singer, she has a Friendsgiving dinner and the crowd gets bigger and bigger reportedly every year. However, this year the crow consisted of only her very close friends making the whole affair very intimate and casual.

Martha Hunt shared a photo of the Friendsgiving group and their festivities on her Instagram story. Taylor Swift was seen posing with a wine glass in hand. Martha had captioned the picture as “love and miss y’all already”.

