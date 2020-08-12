Anna Faris Sends Wishes To Ex Chris Pratt As He Welcomes Daughter With Wife Katherine

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed their first daughter on Friday. Chris Pratt’s ex-wife Anna Faris has extended her wishes to the new parents. Chris Pratt took to his Instagram account on Monday and disclosed the name of his daughter. Chris mentioned that they have named their daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt.

Anna congratulates Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

According to E! News, an insider revealed that Anna Faris congratulated Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger on the arrival of their daughter. Faris reportedly even sent them a gift. Chris Pratt and Anna Faris parted ways nearly 3 years ago after being married for eight years. The entertainment portal also stated that the two are on good terms currently.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris share a seven-year-old son named Jack Pratt. The insider also reportedly revealed that Anna Faris is happy for their son Jack for becoming a big brother and that she has been very supportive. Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger started dating in 2018, and the couple tied the knot in June 2019 after dating for a year. A source previously told People magazine that Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger wanted to expand their family ‘as soon as possible’.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt on Monday took to his social media and announced that he was overjoyed to welcome his daughter to the world. Pratt shared two quotes from the Bible as well. In the post, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor disclosed that both the baby and her mother are doing great. He stated that he was ‘beyond thrilled’ to announce the birth of his daughter to his fans.

With the post, Chris also shared the first picture of his daughter. In the picture, Chris Pratt can be seen holding his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger as well as his daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt’s hand. In the post, Chris Pratt mentioned that the couple is ‘extremely blessed’ as he wrote a joint statement on his social media account.

According to the magazine, Katherine sure was greeted by her parents Maria and Arnold Schwarzenegger as soon as the couple got home from the hospital. The source also mentioned that Arnold and Maria are proud grandparents, who also visited the new parents over the weekend. The source concluded by saying that Katherine’s mother is making sure that her daughter gets all the help that she needs.

