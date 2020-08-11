Chris Pratt Discloses Name Of His Newborn Daughter, Shares Her First Picture

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed their first daughter on Friday. Chris Pratt took to his Instagram account on Monday and disclosed the name of his daughter. Chris mentioned that they have named their daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt.

While sharing the post on his social media account, Chris Pratt shared two quotes from the Bible as well. In the post, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor stated disclosed that both the baby and her mother are doing great. He stated that he was ‘beyond thrilled’ to announce the birth of his daughter to his fans.

With the post, Chris also shared the first picture of his daughter. In the picture, Chris Pratt can be seen holding his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger as well as his daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt’s hand. In the post, Chris Pratt mentioned that the couple is ‘extremely blessed’ as he wrote a joint statement on his social media account.

Katherine Schwarzenegger’s mother Maria Shriver commented on the post saying that she was happy for the couple. She said that she is happy that Chris Pratt will get the experience of being a 'girl dad'. She concluded the post saying, ‘lucky you, lucky girl, lucky world’. Katherine Schwarzenegger’s brother Patrick commented on the post with a few hearts and praying hands emojis. Hollywood celebrities like Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow as well as Zoe Saldana have commented on the post.

According to the magazine, Katherine sure was greeted by her parents Maria and Arnold Schwarzenegger as soon as the couple got home from the hospital. The source also mentioned that Arnold and Maria are proud grandparents, who also visited the new parents over the weekend. The source concluded by saying that Katherine’s mother is making sure that her daughter gets all the help that she needs.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger started dating in 2018, and the couple tied the knot in June 2019 after dating for a year. Chris Pratt already has a son, Jack, with his former wife Anna Faris. A source previously told People magazine that Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger wanted to expand their family ‘as soon as possible’.

