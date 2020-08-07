Chris Pratt Praises His Photography Skills, Asks Credits For Arnold Schwarzenegger's Photo

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt took to his social media account and asked his brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger for photo credits for a picture clicked by him. Patrick Schwarzenegger reunited with his siblings for his father Arnold Schwarzenegger’s birthday. Check out the hilarious interaction on social media.

ALSO READ: Chris Pratt Jokes His Wife Is 'ready To Pop' While Posing Next To Her In A Pic

Chris Pratt asks for photo credits

ALSO READ: Chris Pratt Accidentally Deletes Over 50 Thousand Emails, Calls It A 'nightmare'

Patrick Schwarzenegger took to his social media account and shared a picture on his father’s birthday. The entire family can be seen beaming with joy as Arnold Schwarzenegger has three birthday cakes ready to be cut in front of him. While posting Arnold Schwarzenegger’s birthday picture, Patrick Schwarzenegger wished his father on his special day. Fans of the actor showered the post with many likes and also wished the veteran Hollywood veteran actor.

Chris Pratt commented on Arnold Schwarzenegger's photo and complimented his own photography skills. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor stated that it is a great photo. He even went on to say that the photographer who has clicked the picture has a great eye. Pratt then complimented the 'composition', 'balance' as well as the 'focus' in the photo.

ALSO READ: Chris Pratt Interrupts His Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's Quarantine Baking Session

(Image Credits: Patrick Schwarzenegger)

(Image Credits: Patrick Schwarzenegger)

ALSO READ: Katherine Schwarzenegger Shows Off Her Baby Bump As She Steps Out For Coffee

Chris Pratt jokingly added that the picture was taken by somebody very talented. He finally added that since Patrick Schwarzenegger did not give photo credit to the picture, they will never know who has taken the picture. Chris Pratt’s wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger also commented on the picture saying that the time she spends with her family is the best time. Catherine was joined by her mother Maria Shriver as well as her siblings Christopher Schwarzenegger, Christina Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger and her husband Chris Pratt to celebrate her father Arnold Schwarzenegger’s birthday.

Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first child together. The actor recently mentioned that his wife is ‘ready to pop’ as he posted a picture alongside her. The couple tied the knot in June 2019 after dating for a year. Chris Pratt already has a son, Jack, with his former wife Anna Faris. A source previously told People magazine that Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger wanted to expand their family ‘as soon as possible’.

ALSO READ: Katherine Schwarzenegger Flaunts Her Baby Bump As She Steps Out To Walk Her Dog; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.