Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Their First Child Together

Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed their first child together. Pratt’s car was spotted at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica, California, on Friday afternoon. Now the good news is revealed by Katherine’s brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger become parents

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Patrick Schwarzenegger disclosed the happy news that Katherine Schwarzenegger has given birth to her and husband Chris Pratt’s first kid together. He said that the couple is doing great and he got her a little gift. He was leaving a market in Santa Barbara, California. Patrick gave a thumbs up when congratulated on becoming an uncle. He then showed the camera a package with a pink ribbon. It is unclear whether the gift was for the baby or his sister.

The 30-year-old, who became newly become a mother, was visited by her family. Her father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, mother Maria Shriver, and siblings Christopher and Christina were spotted paying a visit to her house. The family left after spending a few hours with the baby. Maria and others were again seen paying Katherine a visit the next morning.

Chris Pratt has become a father for the second time. He has a son named, Jack, with his ex-wife, actor Anna Faris. Jack is 8-year-old and was born in August 2012. The former couple met on the set of Take Me Home Tonight, got married in 2009, and parted ways in 2017 with their divorce being finalized a year later.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger started dating in June 2018. In around a year of being together, they exchanged vows on June 8, 2019, in Montecito, California. News of Katherine’s pregnancy came after 10-months of their wedding. Chris, Katherine and Jack are said to share a good bond with each other.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger had been spending a lot of time together amid the quarantine situation. They had been preparing to welcome their first child together.

