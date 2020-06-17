Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, And Cate Blanchett To Star In 'Armageddon Time'?

Actors Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, and Cate Blanchett are all geared up to share the big screen together. According to reports, the three of them, along with other actors, are set to star in a periodic drama titled Armageddon Time. Read on to know more details:

ALSO READ | Brad Pitt Likes Being Funny At Award Functions & His Acceptance Speeches Are A Proof

Robert De Niro and others to star in Armageddon Time

According to reports, Robert De Niro, Oscar Isaac, Anne Hathaway, and Donald Sutherland will be joining Cate Blanchett in their upcoming period drama. It was earlier reported that Cate Blanchett will be starring in Armageddon Time. Reports also state that Wild Bunch International will introduce the film to potential buyers at the 2020 virtual Cannes Market.

CAA Media Finance will arrange the finances of the movie and will apparently also represent the film’s domestic distribution. James Gray will be directing the movie. Reports state that the filmmaker will make this movie based on his own memories from his childhood. Armageddon Time is set to be a coming-of-age story that would explore themes of friendship and loyalty. It will be set during the Reagan Era.

ALSO READ | Rashmi Desai, Dipika Chikhlia & Others Express Shock Over Kerala Elephant Incident

Films by Robert De Niro

Nothing much has been made official yet as the film is still in its pre-production phase. Fans of the actors are highly eager to see them in the film. Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway were last seen in the film titled The Intern and will be next seen in Armageddon Time. On the work front, Robert De Niro was last seen in the 2019 flick The Irishman. He also produced the 2020 flick Artemis Fowl.

He played the titular role of the Irishman Frank Sheeran in the crime drama film which went on to garner several accolades. In the year 2019, Robert De Niro also appeared in the DC flick Joker. In this film, he played the role of Murray Franklin, opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker. He is also set to star in Killers of the Flower Moon, The Comeback Trail, and The War with Grandpa. Fans of the actor are highly anticipating the release of these films.

ALSO READ | Mohena Kumari Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ex-BFF Rishi Dev Shows Concern

ALSO READ | JK Simmons Reveals He Wants To Play Father To Every 'Chris' In Hollywood

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.