Anne Hathaway And Bill Murray To Star In A Dog-drama Titled 'Bum's Rush'

Anne Hathaway and Bill Murray are among the well-known actors in Hollywood. They have appeared together in Get Smart, however, did not share the screen with each other as Murray was seen in a cameo. Now the two stars are set to appear in canine picture Bum’s Rush. Read to know more.

Anne Hathaway and Bill Murray to star in "Bum’s Rush"

According to recent reports, Anne Hathaway and Bill Murray will star in an upcoming indie buddy movie titled as Bum’s Rush. It will be directed by Aaron Schneider and veteran actor Robert Duvall is also in talks to join the cast. C Gaby Mitchell (Blood Diamond) will pen down the screenplay of the movie. It will be bankrolled by Sarah Green (Tree of Life, Loving) along with Schneider and Mitchell.

Bum’s Rush plot detail was revealed by the makers at the virtual Cannes marketing. The film will show Anne Hathaway as Pearl, a highly-skilled custom boot maker. It will centre around the relationship between Pearl and a singular stray dog named Bum who crosses her way, which will be voiced by Bill Murray. The two strong independent souls find themselves at a pivotal crossroads, one that will transform their hearts as well as their minds in ways that they could hardly imagine. The movie is scheduled to begin filming soon in Santa Barbara and New Mexico.

Aaron Schneider who has worked with most of the members talked about Bum’s Rush. He said that he was happy to reunite with his Get Low collaborators Bill Murray, Robert Duvall and C Gaby Mitchell. The filmmaker mentioned that he is also delighted to work with Anne Hathaway and Sarah Green. Schneider noted that it is a very special project and he is thrilled to be a part of it.

Producers Sarah Green and C Gaby Mitchell also opened up about Bum’s Rush. The duo mentioned that they are all dog lovers on his team and now more than ever they appreciate their value in their lives. The producers mentioned that they are excited to join forces with Rocket Science and CAA to bring this timely story to the world.

Aaron Schneider recently helmed Greyhound starring Tom Hanks, which will directly release on Apple TV+. His first feature film Get Low in 2009, was praised during its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and the director received the Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature. Schneider’s 2003 film Two Soldiers earned an Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film.

