Anne Hathaway's Ravishing Red Ensembles To Take Fashion Cues From; See Pics

Anne Hathaway is known for her performances in phenomenal films like The Devil Wears Prada, Les Miserables and Interstellar has been awarded multiple awards like the Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Golden Globe Award.

The American actor has surely won a number of accolades but along with that, she is also one of the fashionistas of Hollywood who inspires millions across the globe. The Love & Other Drugs actor has been sporting red for the longest time and red is possibly one of her favourite colours. Thus, here is a roundup of times when Anne Hathaway stunned in red:

1) Met Gala

Hathaway graced the red carpet of the Met Gala in a red gown by ace designer Maison Valentino which had a cutout detail, structured sleeves, and a flowy skirt. She paired her look with a custom headpiece and statement gold earrings with a mid parted low bun and nude lips.

2) Oscars

It would be safe to say that Anne Hathaway's style is minimalistic but more on the classy side. She was spotted donning a red Maison Valentino strapless gown at the Oscars, which had flower-like motifs at the bottom. The actor rounded off her look with a statement silver neckpiece and diamond earrings with a messy hairdo.

3) Ocean's 8 promotions

Anne wore a red ensemble for the promotions of her film Ocean's 8 in New York. For the promotional event, she opted for a red printed shirt-like top which she paired with a plain red skirt with shimmery pockets. To complete her look, she wore silver peep-toe heels and maroon sunglasses.

